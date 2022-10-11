fb-pixel Skip to main content
GLOBE/SUFFOLK POLL

52 percent of R.I. voters disapprove of President Biden, Globe/Suffolk poll finds

The Rhode Island poll appears to mirror national polling

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated October 11, 2022, 1 hour ago
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The US labor market stayed strong in September as the unemployment rate unexpectedly returned to an historic low, leaving the Federal Reserve on course to deliver yet another aggressive interest-rate hike.Craig Hudson/Bloomberg

PROVIDENCE – President Joe Biden is still under water in blue Rhode Island.

A Globe/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday shows 52 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, compared to just 40 percent who approve of Biden’s job performance. Another 8 percent said they remain undecided.

The survey of 800 likely voters shows that least half of likely voters in Rhode Island’s two congressional districts – the 1st District is considered far more liberal than the 2nd District – disapprove of Biden, and 70 percent of independent voters statewide don’t approve of his job performance.

The Rhode Island poll appears to mirror national polling, but the results are blow for the Democratic president who won this state by 21 percentage points over Donald Trump less than two years ago. In June, more than 68 percent of Rhode Island voters said they didn’t think Biden should seek reelection in 2024.

Biden’s job performance is under water within most subgroups, except Black voters, where 67 percent said they approve of the president. Among Hispanic voters, 58 percent said they disapprove.

The live caller cellphone and landline poll was conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 by Suffolk, and the margin of error among likely general election voters was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

