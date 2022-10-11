52 percent of R.I. voters disapprove of President Biden, Globe/Suffolk poll finds

The survey of 800 likely voters shows that least half of likely voters in Rhode Island’s two congressional districts – the 1st District is considered far more liberal than the 2nd District – disapprove of Biden, and 70 percent of independent voters statewide don’t approve of his job performance.

A Globe/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday shows 52 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, compared to just 40 percent who approve of Biden’s job performance. Another 8 percent said they remain undecided.

PROVIDENCE – President Joe Biden is still under water in blue Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island poll appears to mirror national polling, but the results are blow for the Democratic president who won this state by 21 percentage points over Donald Trump less than two years ago. In June, more than 68 percent of Rhode Island voters said they didn’t think Biden should seek reelection in 2024.

Biden’s job performance is under water within most subgroups, except Black voters, where 67 percent said they approve of the president. Among Hispanic voters, 58 percent said they disapprove.

The live caller cellphone and landline poll was conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 by Suffolk, and the margin of error among likely general election voters was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.