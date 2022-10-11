Councilor Michelle Wu never would have backed this City Council raise. Mayor Wu should veto it.

Because $103,000 a year is clearly too small a salary for a group that has broken new ground in doing nothing and then tweeting about it.

By a unanimous vote, this council that can barely agree on what day it is voted last week to raise councilors’ pay from $103,000 to $125,000. Under the legislation, Mayor Michelle Wu would get a big hike also, from $207,000 to $250,000. It was Wu who proposed pay hikes for the mayor and council, but the council went considerably higher than her initial proposal.

Advertisement

I am not one of those people who reflexively opposes higher salaries for politicians. But this is ridiculous.

We’ve all heard a lot about how this is the most progressive city council in history. But while thousands of city employees have gone years without a meaningful raise, the councilors have decided that they are hugely underpaid. That isn’t progressive — it’s sheer hypocrisy.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

What does the City Council really do? In the best of times, that’s a question councilors would rather you not dwell on.

These are not the best of times.

This council, which took office in January, has passed hardly any legislation, other than the city budget — a legal obligation its members couldn’t avoid. Even then — with sweeping new budgetary powers councilors couldn’t figure out how to use — they brought hardly anything to the table.

Currently, with a deadline looming to agree on a new map to govern city elections next year, they are, predictably, at loggerheads, with three maps currently in play.

They certainly haven’t done anything that would suggest they are in line for a raise.

And that’s before we even get to the deep dysfunction. Even before the council came apart at the seams over the years-old sexual assault allegations faced by Ricardo Arroyo, this was hardly a well-oiled machine. In its wake, his supporters and those who sought to remove him from some of his council duties can barely manage to sit in the same room for a couple of hours a week. (Arroyo was never charged and has vehemently denied all allegations against him.)

Advertisement

This proposed raise could have been even more outrageous. Some councilors actually lobbied for an even bigger boost — to $150,000 a year, matching the salaries of Wu’s Cabinet secretaries. Sanity prevailed, aided by the near-certainty of a mayoral veto.

Councilors supporting this increase — which would go into effect after the next council election, in 2023 — point out that the council has not had a raise since 2017. They would argue that when you really do the per-year math, the increase is reasonable.

But tell that to low-income city employees who don’t get to vote on their salaries. For that matter, tell it to state senators, whose base pay is $70,000 with $15,000 added on for chairing a committee.

Trust me: As inept as Beacon Hill can be, city councilors don’t do $40,000 more work than state senators.

State Senator Lydia Edwards — an East Boston Democrat who just left the council earlier this year — was aghast at the vote of her former colleagues.

“Look, increase in salary votes will never be popular,” Edwards said. “However, city employees get (cost of living) increases and if the council would stay within that increase, it would show solidarity with city workers.”

Advertisement

Edwards noted that there are homeless city employees, and some — especially seasonal employees — well below the poverty line. “A 21 percent increase is just hard to take, knowing how many people are struggling right now.”

The legislation now sits on the desk of Mayor Wu. As a councilor, Wu led the charge against a much smaller raise in 2018. (The council eventually settled for a modest boost from $99,000 to $103,000.) In an interview Tuesday on GBH Public Radio, Wu expressed reservations about the council raise, but stopped short of saying she would reject it.

I don’t think Wu’s position on this will be affected by the potential increase in her own salary.

Wu should stick to her principles, veto this, and dare the council to override it. And any councilor who votes for this should, at a minimum, get a viable opponent next year.

Just a few days ago, a Globe story asked if this epically divided council could ever find that ever-elusive common ground.

Now we know the answer: Hell yes, they can. The only question is the price.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.