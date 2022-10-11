Dedication ceremony to be held for Boston police officer who died of COVID-19 in 2020

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the department’s E-13 district station on Washington Street. Officials will “unveil an honorary street sign in remembrance” of Fontanez, a decorated officer. He died at 53.

Boston police on Tuesday will hold a dedication ceremony in Jamaica Plain to honor Officer Jose Fontanez , a 29-year-veteran of the force who died in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, officials said.

The dedication ceremony for Officer Fontanez is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox, and members of Fontanez’s family will be in attendance, police said.

Fontanez had patrolled district E-13 since 1996, nearly his entire tenure with the department, and received several commendations during his career.

“We’re gathered here to honor him, to make sure the world knows that this is a great man,” police commissioner William Gross said on the morning Fontanez was laid to rest.

A Boston native, Fontanez had four children and one grandchild.

“He was a great dad — supported me throughout my whole life, even when I didn’t support myself,” one of his children, Keaton, said soon after Fontanez’s death. “He was a great police officer, and everyone around him loved him. When he retired, he wanted to buy a house down in Puerto Rico” where his mother was born.

For his dad, Keaton Fontanez said, being a police officer was about “just basically protecting everyone, just being there, serving your community.” He always “wanted to be there, and to help.”

