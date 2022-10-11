Driver dies after striking cow on Vermont highway at over 100 mph

A 48-year-old man was killed Sunday when he hit a cow in the middle of a northern Vermont highway while driving at more than 100 mph, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Jason St. Pierre, of Enosburg, Vt., was driving a Jaguar Type S sedan with 30-year-old passenger Cody Sheperd when he hit a cow on Route 105 westbound in Sheldon, Vt., killing both him and the cow, according to Vermont State Police.

The crash happened near The Abbey Pub and Restaurant along the Missisquoi River, police said.