Explore the data: Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll in Rhode Island, October 2022

Incumbent Democratic Governor Dan McKee leads his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus 46 percent to 36 percent, but the poll shows Kalus leads 56 percent to 30 percent among voters who say cost of living is their most important issue. Fourteen percent of respondents said they were still undecided. You can listen to interviews with each of the candidates here .

The survey of 800 likely general election voters, released Tuesday, was conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 by Suffolk University for the Boston Globe. The cellphone/landline poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.









Opinions on R.I. Governor Dan McKee

Dan McKee was elevated from Lt. Governor to Governor when Gina Raimondo was confirmed as the U.S. Commerce Secretary. Here’s how likely voters in Rhode Island rate McKee’s job performance so far.





The 2nd Congressional District race

Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat Seth Magaziner in the race for the seat currently held by Congressman Jim Langevin, who is not seeking another term. You can listen to both candidates talk about key issues on The Rhode Island Report podcast.





The issues in Rhode Island

Rhode Island voters weighed in on the issues, including gun rights and the economy.









Opinions on President Joe Biden

Here’s how Rhode Islanders feel about President Joe Biden. Click below to sort by gender, party affiliation, age, and more. Read more analysis here.





Read the results of the Rhode Island Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll

Topline results:





Full results:

Read more analysis





