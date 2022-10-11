A few in-depth takeaways from our poll

Before you do anything else, make sure you take a few minutes to read all of our stories breaking down the results of the Globe/Suffolk University survey released this morning:

Another day, another poll showing that Republican Allan Fung has a strong chance to defeat Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the race for Congress in Rhode Island’s 2nd District.

🗳️ Dan McKee vs. Ashley Kalus

🗳️ President Biden’s job approval

🗳️ The key issues

🗳️ Explore all the data from our poll

Here are a few more in-depth takeaways from our poll.

Keep an eye on the crossover voters

If Fung goes on to win the race for Congress, he might want to send a gift basket to Governor McKee. About 12 percent of people who say they’re voting for McKee are crossing party lines to support Fung, and 25 percent of voters who approve of McKee’s job performance are also with Fung.

Those may not sound like significant numbers, but for a Republican to compete in Rhode Island, they usually have to win virtually every available GOP vote and a huge percentage of independents. Given Fung’s large lead among independents, Magaziner can’t afford to lose too many more McKee voters to his Republican opponent.

A difficult path for Ashley Kalus

The Republican nominee for governor is going to claim she has the momentum ahead of two major debates this week (WPRI 12 tonight and The Public’s Radio/Providence Journal on Thursday), but a closer look at the crosstabs shows it won’t be easy for Kalus to close the current 10-point gap with the Democratic incumbent.

Kalus is running close to even with McKee in the 2nd Congressional District, but McKee is up 20 percentage points in the more liberal 1st Congressional District. She also finds herself down 30 percentage points among women, while leading with men by just 9 percentage points.

It’s the economy, stupid

More than 40 percent of likely voters say cost of living is the most important issue in the race for governor, and nothing else comes close. Abortion rights (15 percent) and education (13 percent) are the only other issues that even reached double digits.

There are two subgroups that stand out when it comes to the issues: Democrats have cost of living and abortion rights tied at the top at 25 percent each, and Black voters say education is their top issue.

President Biden’s got a Rhode Island problem

With Mike Donilon and Gina Raimondo on the team, you might think that Rhode Island was strongly Biden country. But 52 percent of voters say they disapprove of the job he’s doing, while only 40 percent approve. That’s pretty much on par with the national polling averages, but it’s much more of a blow in a state that reliably votes for Democrats in presidential races.

Of course, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, you can still expect Rhode Islanders to back Biden.

The methodology

The Globe/Suffolk University poll was conducted Oct. 1-4 via live calls to voters on cell phones and landlines. The statewide sample was 800 likely voters, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. For the 2nd Congressional District, the sample was 422 voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.