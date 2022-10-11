13-year-old boy in Hadley seriously injured in hit-and-run

Police in Hadley are asking for the public’s help to identify a van involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday that critically injured a 13-year-old boy, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
“We are asking for the public’s help in locating the van and identifying the driver,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement. “Somebody out there undoubtedly knows something, and we ask them to do the right thing by coming forward.”
The boy was crossing Route 9 at around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck, officials said. The crosswalk is located near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building, officials said.
He was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and “remains in critical condition,” according to the statement.
Police issued a be-on-the-look-out for a white van, which is “possibly a 2004 Ford Econoline model, with damage to its front-right quarter and/or passenger side,” according to the statement.
The van is believed to have been traveling eastbound on Route 9 from Amherst before allegedly striking the teen, , officials said.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Hadley police at 413-584-0883.
Globe Correspondent Camilo Fonseca contributed to this report.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.