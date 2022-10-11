13-year-old boy in Hadley seriously injured in hit-and-run

Police in Hadley are asking for the public’s help to identify a van involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday that critically injured a 13-year-old boy, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating the van and identifying the driver,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement. “Somebody out there undoubtedly knows something, and we ask them to do the right thing by coming forward.”

The boy was crossing Route 9 at around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck, officials said. The crosswalk is located near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building, officials said.