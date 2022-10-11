Holding on to Boston’s Latin Quarter

Over the years, however, Castillo has watched his friends and family leave this diverse slice of Jamaica Plain as rents rose and wealthier newcomers arrived. His loyal customers still come back to Alex’s Chimis, but now, he said, they’re driving from cities as far as Lawrence, Randolph, and Canton.

When Alejandro Castillo started selling chimichurris and chicharrones at his namesake Dominican restaurant, Alex’s Chimis, in 1998, the Jamaica Plain community where he lived and worked was predominantly Latino. His customers, bidden by the aroma of roasted garlic and a craving for the home-style food of their youth, could walk to his Centre Street takeout spot from their homes in the neighborhood. Everyone spoke Spanish. Most attended the same church.

“If you go and look around and look around, you say, ‘Wow, where is all the Latino population that used to be in JP?’” Castillo said, gesturing around him, on a recent sun-soaked afternoon near his restaurant. “But, you know, things changed.”

Jamaica Plain was once home to Boston’s largest Latino community, with most settling in Hyde Square on the neighborhood’s northeastern tip. As the demographic makeup of the gentrifying neighborhood has shifted, efforts to preserve the history and culture of Hyde Square have intensified in recent years, thanks to the advocacy of local business owners, like Chimi, and activists who worry about what the future holds.

The Boston Children’s Chorus Recital Choir performed in front of a 160-foot-long mural directed by artist Roberto Chao. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

In 2016, Hyde Square was officially named Boston’s Latin Quarter, after teenagers working with the nonprofit Hyde Square Task Force successfully lobbied the City Council for the recognition. Then, in 2018, the state’s Mass Cultural Council made Boston’s Latin Quarter the city’s fourth official cultural district, a designation that comes with modest funding for arts and cultural activities in the community. That same year, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture worked with the Hyde Square Task Force to secure a $100,000 federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which will support longer-term cultural projects and planning.

“I think it’s important to recognize the history, and also to recognize from a citywide perspective, the contributions that the Latino community has made to the city of Boston, and continues to make,” said Celina Rivera, executive director of the Hyde Square Task Force. “Having this place called Boston’s Latin Quarter, it becomes a symbol — an important recognition of those contributions.”

Stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyde Square Task Force launched the community’s first major project this summer, a mural at Mozart Park celebrating the history of Afro-Latino music and dance. Spearheaded by the Uruguayan artist Roberto Chao, the mural is being funded with a $50,000 grant from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. On a recent Saturday afternoon, at an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Chao and his collaborators spent hours hand-painting the vibrant mural. The 163-foot-long mural stretches the length of the fence bordering Mozart Park and features larger-than-life portraits of Black and Latino artists like Fela Kuti, James Brown, and Fabiola Mendez.

Roberto Chao painted on a 160-foot-long mural directed by himself in Mozart Park in Hyde Square. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

José C. Massó, III, host of the long-running Afro-Latin music radio show, ¡Con Salsa!, stopped by to see the mural’s progress. His smiling visage, still partly unfinished, was depicted at the very end of the mural, wearing his characteristic white brimmed hat. Massó, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, said public art, like Chao’s mural, can serve not only as a source of pride for the locals, but as an act of resistance to the pressures of gentrification and redevelopment.

“This is proof that we are here. This is our stake to make sure you can’t throw this away. You can’t paint over it as if we didn’t exist,” Massó said. “This is another way of the arts saying, ‘we are.’ We are present.”

Latinos started settling in Jamaica Plain in the 1960s, arriving from Cuba and Puerto Rico, and later, the Dominican Republic and some Central and South American countries. The arrival of Latinos transformed the neighborhood, particularly Hyde Square, where they spearheaded the area’s commercial revitalization, opening bodegas, restaurants, barbershops, and salons. By 1980, according to the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, 20 percent of the Latino population in Boston lived in Jamaica Plain, largely concentrated in Hyde Square.

Ava Bolden (left) and Ken Tangvik helped paint a 160-foot-long mural in Mozart Park in Hyde Square in Boston. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Hi-Lo Foods on Centre Street, a grocery store catering to Caribbean and Latin American shoppers, was the social center of the community. El Mundo, New England’s largest Spanish-language newspaper, was published just around the corner. Historic Blessed Sacrament Church was the crown jewel of the neighborhood and its spiritual heart.

But Jamaica Plain’s Latino population started declining in the 1990s as high-income professionals began moving into the area. Rents rose, and many working-class Latinos were squeezed out. The Archdiocese of Boston shuttered Blessed Sacrament in 2004. In 2011, Hi-Lo closed and was replaced by a Whole Foods Market. In 2018, El Mundo decamped for East Boston. The Latino population in Jamaica Plain dropped 11 percent between 2000 and 2010, and another five percent between 2010 and 2020.

According to the most recent Census data, less than 22 percent of Jamaica Plain is Latino. In Hyde Square, Latinos represent just over a third of the resident population, Census data shows, while white residents make up nearly 40 percent.

“This was a very large Latinx community, and in recent times, there’s been so much gentrification in Jamaica Plain, many of the Latinx families that have lived there historically can no longer afford to live [there],” said Lorna Rivera, director of the Gaston Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy at UMass Boston.

“So this preservation,” she added, “is a critical part of continuing to provide a space that’s welcoming for the Latinx people in Boston.”

Damaris Pimentel, owner of Ultra Beauty Salon at 401 Centre Street, has watched the neighborhood evolve through the decades with some ambivalence. Pimentel’s family moved to Jamaica Plain from the Dominican Republic in 1976. She opened her first salon in Hyde Square in 1982, serving a largely Latino clientele.

Nowadays, she said, her salon is a multicultural destination, where it’s not uncommon to see customers and stylists “from seven different countries [speaking] probably five different languages at the same time.”

While the Latino resident population has declined, Pimentel said, Latino-owned businesses, like hers, have persisted, shaping the character and identity of the neighborhood.

“The Latin business community has stayed and has grown and contributed to the enrichment of the culture,” Pimentel, 68, said. “[Latinos] from other communities, if they want to feel the heart of the Latin culture, they come to Jamaica Plain.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.