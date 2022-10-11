‘It’s just sad,’ neighbor recalls double shooting in Roxbury that left 14-year-old boy dead

When she re-emerged, Boston police were in the area of an alley that runs parallel to Washington Street between a commercial building and playground, she said. They were tending to a young man lying on the ground, she said.

Cribb, who is 68 years old, said her back was turned and she didn’t see anything, but the sound of bullets being fired turned her attention to protecting her grandchild. She grabbed the child and ran for cover inside, she said.

Millie Cribb was in her garden with her granddaughter early Monday afternoon when the peace of a holiday was shattered by a series of gunshots coming from Cobden Street, a short distance from Cribb’s Roxbury home.

According to Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, the gunfire shortly after noon claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left a second child suffering from gunshot wounds that were not considered to be life-threatening.

“We never had no problems. We never had nothing,” said Cribb, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 54 years. “If you can pick a random neighborhood to come do something, it’s scary.”

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 2990 Washington St. and found the 14-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment, police said. He was later taken to a local hospital where he died. The second wounded boy was found nearby on Cobden Street, police said.

The name of the boy who died was not released Tuesday. But Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement that the child was a Boston Public Schools student.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of one of our students, who was a victim of a senseless act of gun violence over the weekend. Counselors and support staff are on the ground providing support to students and staff as we grieve as a community,” Skipper said in a statement. “We must collectively come together as a community to end gun violence so that no parent, teacher, classmate, or anyone experiences the preventable loss of our youth.”

The death of the eighth grader comes after the city shuttered its violence prevention program known by the acronym of SOAR. Five people who worked for SOAR have sued the city, alleging unfair treatment by a manager and in June, a former employee spoke out publicly about problems within the program.

Mayor Wu told reporters that she was deeply disturbed about the loss of a child to gun violence. She said that one of her tasks will be to assure, “that the funding, the coordination, the relationships that have been built, will result in our young people having what they need when they need it...We’re seeing a big gap that needs to be filled. So we’re working with partners in the community to ensure that those resources are deployed in the right ways.”

She added: “Even one incident of gun violence and especially when it comes to our babies in the community, young people who have their whole lives ahead of them, we have to do better.”

Authorities said Tuesday they had not made any arrests in what is the third homicide of a teenager in Boston this year. Jucelena Gomes, 16, was shot near Codman Square in Dorchester on Jan. 2, the first homicide this year. On July 27, 15-year-old Curtis Ashford Jr. was shot dead on a side street in Dorchester near Franklin Park.

Another long-time resident of the neighborhood near the intersection of Cobden Street and Washington Street said she was about to turn on the noon news when she heard “pop, pop, pop, pop” — four, maybe five shots.

She rushed to the window of her second-floor residence and watched as a young man dressed in all black, a hoodie over his head, ran out of the alley across Cobden Street. The young man turned right up Cobden, said the woman who did not want to be named.

She did not see a weapon, she said. But the young man kept touching at his body as if he were in pain. It was then she realized his hands were covered in what appeared to be blood, she said.

She lost sight of the young man as he turned up Cobden Street, so she descended to the first floor and looked outside. At that point, she saw a woman who lives on Cobden Street a few doors down from Washington Street emerge from her apartment and start screaming for an ambulance, she said.

Later she would see police respond to someone else in the alley, she said.

“We don’t know these people,” the woman said on her front step. “It was a very quiet day just like today.”

Further up the street, Tasha James, 40, was asleep around noon on Monday when her mother who lives with her on Cobden Street, told her that there was something going on outside.

James ran to look from the window and also saw the woman frantically shouting for an ambulance. Minutes later, an ambulance arrived and she watched as a teenager was loaded into an ambulance, she said in front of her home Tuesday morning.

It’s a quiet, steadily diversifying neighborhood, said James, who has lived there for 15 years. She could not remember anything like this happening before.

“It’s just disheartening when 14 and 15 year olds are shooting at each other,” she said. “It’s just sad.”

The death of the 14-year-old boy comes after an 18-year-old student was shot and wounded by a fellow student following a fight outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester around 9:30 a.m. on Oct 4. The shooting came just three weeks after a stabbing inside the high school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

