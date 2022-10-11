Lobstermen bear the pain of the profession

As he finalizes a second phase of the ongoing effort that has included surveys and interviews with lobstermen, Fulmer said his research shows how prevalent the problem is and the need for more public awareness of it.

For the past decade, Scott Fulmer has been studying the ergonomics of lobster fishing, how hauling and other repetitive movements can afflict those in the trade with back, shoulder, and other pains.

Commercial lobstermen spend their workdays pulling, lifting, heaving, grabbing, and bending. And those physical demands can take a toll on the body, according to a University of Massachusetts Lowell researcher.

Lobstermen are extremely skilled and educated in their environment and admirable in their problem-solving abilities,” he said. “But they need to pay more attention on how to keep themselves healthy. And people on shore — particularly health professionals — need to do a better job helping lobstermen with these issues.”

”Scott’s research is applying ergonomic knowledge to an under-studied group of workers, lobstermen, who are experiencing a high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders,” said Bryan Buchholz, professor and chair of biomedical engineering at UMass Lowell and under whose auspices Fulmer does his research.

Fulmer, who specializes in “participatory ergonomics,” attempts to identify the physical stresses lobstermen face as well as help them find ways to reduce them, for example by altering the angle and height of trap-hauling equipment.

UMass Lowell researcher Scott Fulmer is looking at ways to prevent lobstermen from getting injured on the job, including altering the angle and height of trap-hauling equipment.

“People feel part of the solution if you strategize with them how to implement changes,” he said.

The recipient of master’s and doctorate degrees in ergonomics from UMass Lowell, Fulmer became inspired to focus on lobstermen after moving to Gloucester in 1989, which exposed him to the fishing industry.

His focused research began in 2012 when he surveyed 395 Massachusetts and Maine lobstermen to help a federally-funded study assessing the fatality rate of lobstering.

While the study determined lobstering poses less risk of death than most other fisheries, Fulmer found that 50 percent of lobstermen reported experiencing lower back pain, and that lobstermen had a high rate of significant acute injuries.

The second phase of his research, which began in 2017, has involved interviewing and working with 10 Massachusetts and Maine lobstermen to pinpoint specific causes of pain they were experiencing and possible solutions. Among them was Billerica resident Fred Penney, who fishes out of South Boston with his son, Wesley Penney, and their sternman Tim McGrail.

Penney said chronic pains are common to lobstermen. “Anybody who does repetitive things all day, you are going to have it.”

With Fulmer’s help, Penney and his crew came up with some changes to ease those physical strains for them. “He got us thinking about things we wouldn’t normally think about.” One was to elevate the side of the boat where traps are hauled so McGrail “doesn’t have to bend so far to reach into the trap.”

Another was to replace the onboard holding tank with a new tank equipped with a platform to haul lobsters to the surface, eliminating the need to bend over when removing them for placement into crates.

A lobstermen hauls a pot off the coast of Vinalhaven, Maine. UMass Lowell researcher Scott Fulmer is studying ways to improve the efficiency of hauling equipment. Scott Fulmer

Fulmer also created videos of lobstermen discussing innovations they have made to their operations, and built a mock lobster boat to test how to best configure equipment to reduce injury risk.

”Scott’s strength as a researcher,” Buchholz said, “is his ability to bring different methods to finding the solution to a problem….The participatory methods he employs, such as interviews and focus groups, are qualitative, while he is also a capable quantitative scientist, in terms of biomechanics and epidemiology.”

Fulmer said helping lobstermen work more safely requires understanding how the day-to-day pressures they face in a competitive industry can make it difficult to focus on long-term innovations.

”It’s important that we try to understand how best to meet them where they are,” he said, “rather than to construct a system that is difficult for them to navigate.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.