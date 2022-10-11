Man charged with robbing cricket players with knife in Dorchester park, police say

An 18-year-old man was charged with robbing members of a university cricket team with a knife Monday while they were practicing in a Dorchester park, police said.
Around 6 p.m., Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, who lives in Dorchester, allegedly grabbed a backpack belonging to a member of the University of Massachusetts cricket team who was practicing at Harambee Park on Blue Hill Avenue with teammates, police said.
As Garcia ran away with the backpack, team members chased him before he allegedly pulled out a knife, police said.
Officers found Garcia at the intersection of Standish and Kingsdale Streets where they took the backpack and seized a knife from his waistband, police said. He was arrested and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of armed robbery with a knife.
