Man charged with robbing cricket players with knife in Dorchester park, police say

Around 6 p.m., Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, who lives in Dorchester, allegedly grabbed a backpack belonging to a member of the University of Massachusetts cricket team who was practicing at Harambee Park on Blue Hill Avenue with teammates, police said.

An 18-year-old man was charged with robbing members of a university cricket team with a knife Monday while they were practicing in a Dorchester park, police said.

As Garcia ran away with the backpack, team members chased him before he allegedly pulled out a knife, police said.

Officers found Garcia at the intersection of Standish and Kingsdale Streets where they took the backpack and seized a knife from his waistband, police said. He was arrested and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of armed robbery with a knife.

