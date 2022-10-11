Man faces life sentence in prison for kidnapping and death of Jassy Correia in 2019

Louis D. Coleman III was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death by a US District Court jury in Boston June 1 and is now scheduled to be sentenced by Judge F. Dennis V. Saylor IV Tuesday afternoon.

A Rhode Island man Tuesday faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole for kidnapping Jassy Correia from outside a Boston nightclub where she was celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends and then was killed her during a violent struggle inside his car in 2019.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office wrote in court papers that Correia, who was the mother of a two-year-old girl at the time of her death, fell victim to a ruthless killer who took advantage of an inebriated woman by falsely claiming he would give her a ride home, but was instead intent on sexually assaulting her.

“The nature and circumstances of this offense...are among the most horrific that come before this Court. The defendant lured Jassy into his car, sexually assaulted her, and violently killed her, strangling her to death over the course of minutes,” prosecutors wrote. “There was a period of minutes where Jassy was completely defenseless, unconscious, and the defendant continued to squeeze her neck until she was dead. There is no justification or defense for these actions.”

But defense attorney David P. Hoose wrote that Correia was the person who instigated the struggle. Correia was inebriated, had traces of cocaine and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was not compliant with her medications, he wrote.

“Ms. Correia’s death resulted from a violent struggle initiated by Ms. Correia,” he wrote. “He strenuously denies that he preyed on Jassy Correia or that he ‘tricked’ her into coming with him to his car. Moreover, he contends that the sexual act with Ms. Correia was entirely consensual.”

Hoose noted that Coleman faces a mandatory sentence and his only request is that he be ordered by the judge to serve his sentence at a federal prison in Tucson so he can be closer to his California-based family. “Louis recognizes that the Court has no options regarding his sentence,” Hoose wrote.

The verdict followed a three-week trial that featured disturbing security video of Coleman leading Correia to his car in Boston’s Theater District after 2 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2019, then carrying her limp, partially naked body into his Rhode Island apartment building two hours later.

A massive search for Correia ended four days later when Coleman was stopped by State Police on a highway in Delaware and her body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the trunk of his car, the Globe has reported.

