Mayor Michelle Wu says new raises approved by City Council for elected officials are ‘too high’

“The timing of it is concerning to me, and the scale of it,” Wu said. “We’re still evaluating what the financial impacts are of this amended proposal.”

During an interview on WGBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” Wu said that the hefty raises approved unanimously by the council last week are too large, especially as many city workers are operating under expired union contracts and haven’t seen a pay bump in years.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu indicated on Tuesday that she may veto a recent City Council ordinance that would give the mayor and councilors 20 percent raises, calling that increase “too high.”

Wu has 15 days from the time of passage to respond to the council proposal. If she takes no action, it will go into effect. If she vetoes it, the council could override her with a two-thirds vote, or nine of 13 councilors.

The Council voted last week to raise the mayor’s annual salary from $207,000 to $250,000, and councilors’ salaries from $103,500 to $125,000. The raises for mayor and the council would go into effect after the next election cycle for each of those elected posts, so not until 2026 for the mayor and 2024 for councilors.

Wu first proposed higher pay scales during the summer, when she floated raising the mayoral salary to $230,000 and the councilor salary to $115,000. Those proposed 11 percent increases were the result of a review from a city board, which is required to recommend salary changes every two years for certain senior municipal officials whose pay is not governed by union contracts.

But city councilors ramped up Wu’s proposed figures even higher, saying it would bring salaries here more in line with those of elected officials in comparable cities.

Councilors also approved raises for other top city officials, including the police and fire commissioners and the head of the legal department.

The median household income in Boston is $76,298, according to census figures. Some city workers, including full-time paraprofessionals, custodians, cafeteria managers, and grave diggers, are paid less than $40,000, according to January 2022 data provided by the city.

Those salaries can be tough to square with city residency requirements, which mandate that most workers live within Boston city limits for 10 years. That often leaves the most junior, and lowest paid, city employees struggling to afford housing in a city where rents and home prices are skyrocketing. Boston was ranked the fourth most expensive city for renters in the United States, with a median monthly rent of $2,600 on a newly listed one-bedroom apartment, according to a July report by rental company Zumper.

If the council’s 20 percent raises go into effect, Boston’s chief executive would make more than the mayors of Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., who earned about $230,000 and $220,000 last year, respectively. In cities with similar populations to Boston, but with lower living costs, mayoral salaries in the past few years have been equivalent or slightly lower than Boston’s. Baltimore’s mayor will make about $199,000 this year, while the mayor of Columbus, Ohio, made $205,000 last year and Detroit’s earned $189,000. In pricey Seattle, the mayor made about $200,000 in 2019, according to local media reports.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff and correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.









Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.