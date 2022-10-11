McKee, Kalus clash during televised debate in R.I. governor’s race

With less than a month until the Nov. 8 election, the two main candidates for Rhode Island governor clashed during their first televised debate on WPRI-Channel 12.

Republican challenger Ashley Kalus accused McKee of being ineffective and “out of touch,” describing him as the embodiment of “the failed policies of the past — corruption, insider deals, malaise, abuse of power and incompetence.”

PROVIDENCE — Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday accused his Republican opponent of running against him as retaliation for losing state COVID-19 vaccination and testing contracts, describing her as a “MAGA-style leader” who doesn’t know Rhode Island.

McKee, a former Cumberland mayor and lieutenant governor, has emphasized that Kalus is a newcomer to Rhode Island who bought a house in Newport in May 2021.

“What do we actually know about Ashley Kalus? Not much,” McKee said. “She flew in here about a year ago, maybe from Illinois where she has a house, or Florida where she votes.”

She arrived in Rhode Island as an executive at Doctors Test Centers, which had multi-million-dollar state contracts to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine services.

“The contract was not renewed, and then all of sudden, she registers to vote, and she declares she is going to run for governor,” McKee said. “It sounds like retaliation to me.”

Kalus scoffed at that assessment, asking McKee if he was aware that the state renewed her company’s vaccination contract three times.

“I was not born and raised here. You don’t always get to be that lucky,” she said. “But this is where I’ve chosen to live, this is where my family is, this is where my business is.”

Kalus said she grew up 30 miles across the border in Massachusetts, “where they have a world-class education system, where they have a booming economy.” And, she said, “There is no reason that Rhode Island can’t have that.”

But she argued that Rhode Island must first elect better leaders. “It is time to turn the page and look to the future,” she said. “For a lot of families, every day gets harder. We are getting killed at the gas pump, food prices are soaring, our electric and gas bills are through the roof and the dream of home ownership is out of reach for many.”

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released earlier Tuesday found that more than 40 percent of likely Rhode Island voters say the cost of living is the most important issue in the race for governor, far outpacing other issues like abortion rights, education, housing, and health care.

The debate began with a question about what the candidates would do about sharp increases in electricity bills and expected increases in gas bills.

“Right now, people are choosing between heating and eating,” Kalus said. “I would immediately roll back the rate hikes and I would suspend the tax on electricity.”

She said state law would allow the governor to use emergency powers to take such steps if there is an energy crisis that affects the health and welfare of residents. “It’s something Dan McKee has failed to do,” she said, “and my question for Dan is: Are you so incompetent that you didn’t know that existed or are you too distracted by an FBI investigation?”

She was referring to the investigation of a controversial contract for up to $5.2 million that McKee’s administration awarded to ILO Group, a consulting firm that formed two days after McKee took office.

McKee said that as lieutenant governor he intervened to save ratepayers millions of dollars on power bills. And earlier on Tuesday, he joined in launching a new website, EnergySupport.ri.gov, that provides one-stop resources for all publicly available state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding for the winter season.

Kalus pressed him on why he is not using emergency powers, saying, “We deserve better than that.”

McKee said, “You don’t understand the way that rates are structured, Ms. Kalus, and that’s one of the problems that you have. You don’t understand the process and how it works. I do. I have been aggressively intervening with (Public Utility Commission) dockets for years.”

Kalus said, “With all due respect, governor, I don’t think you understand your powers that were given to you.”

In September, a federal judge ruled that Rhode Island’s truck tolls violate the US Constitution, blocking the state from collecting or charging them. And during Tuesday’s debate, McKee said for the first time that his administration plans to appeal that decision. Kalus said she would not appeal, saying, “We know that the law was unconstitutional and bad law.”

The Globe/Suffolk University poll showed that 52 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing as president, compared to just 40 percent who approve of Biden’s job performance.

But McKee said he would support Biden “if he is feeling as though he can run” for re-election in 2024. “President Biden has been the best president for the state of Rhode Island, and my job is to make sure we take care of the state of Rhode Island,” he said, adding that he has been on calls with Biden regarding abortion rights and offshore wind.

WPRI reporter Ted Nesi noted that Kalus has said she accepts the results of the 2020 presidential election, unlike former President Donald Trump, and he asked if Kalus would support Trump if he runs again in 2024.

“The questions about Trump are a distraction,” Kalus replied, refusing to answer the question. “He is not running...I would prefer to speak about the current president because that is what is impacting Rhode Island. I am not going to answer hypotheticals about a race that may or may not happen.”

WPRI reporter Tim White noted the gubernatorial campaign has already generated a lot of negative ads, so he asked the candidates to conclude by saying one nice thing about the other.

“We always say nice things about our family,” McKee said. “Families are important. So Ashley’s family is important, so that will be my nice thing to say.”

Kalus told McKee, “I think it’s really cool that your daughter’s on The Voice. We should all be cheering for her and very proud of her, as well.”

In his closing statement, McKee argued for staying the course.

“The state is safer today than it was 20 months ago, economically it’s stronger than it was 20 months ago, our schools are now up and running,” he said. “We can either go with a Republican MAGA-style leader or we can continue the direction that we have in the state of Rhode Island — momentum like you have never seen before.”

In her closing statement, Kalus argued for changing course.

“Rhode Island must now choose a path,” she said. “Do we continue with our constant excuses or do we fix our problems? Do we harp upon our failures or do we build upon our strengths? Do we continue old partisan fights or do we band together for all of Rhode Island? We have a once in lifetime opportunity.”

Three independent gubernatorial candidates — Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz, and Paul Rianna — did not qualify for the debate under Nexstar Media Group’s nationwide criteria.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.