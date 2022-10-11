R.I. couple helps rescue ‘15, 20 babies’ from burning nursery in Barcelona

PROVIDENCE — A Bristol couple helped save babies from a burning nursery during their honeymoon in Spain, according to a report.
Doran Smith and David Squillante noticed a flame coming out of the doorway of a building in Barcelona and women panicking in the doorway next to that one, according to WJAR. Squillante ran inside the building and found himself “looking at 15, 20 babies sleeping, and immediately just kind of lined everyone up and we started grabbing them, putting them into the crib,” he told the news station.
The smoke from what seemed to be an electrical fire was filling the room, the report said. They helped roll cribs with kids in them across the street to safety, they told the news station.
They continued on their tour once firefighters arrived, and everything turned out OK, the report said.
