Rockland middle school custodian arrested on child enticement charge

A custodian at the John W. Rogers Middle School in Rockland is on leave after he was arrested Monday in East Bridgewater on a charge of enticement of a child under age 16, officials said.

Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland pleaded not guilty to the charge during his arraignment Tuesday in Brockton District Court, East Bridgewater police said in a statement. He was released on $500 bail and ordered to have no contact with minors, to stay away from Rockland Public Schools, stay off social media, and not apply for jobs at any schools, according to the statement.

He also must not leave Massachusetts. His next court date is Nov. 30.