Rockland middle school custodian arrested on child enticement charge

A custodian at the John W. Rogers Middle School in Rockland is on leave after he was arrested Monday in East Bridgewater on a charge of enticement of a child under age 16, officials said.
Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland pleaded not guilty to the charge during his arraignment Tuesday in Brockton District Court, East Bridgewater police said in a statement. He was released on $500 bail and ordered to have no contact with minors, to stay away from Rockland Public Schools, stay off social media, and not apply for jobs at any schools, according to the statement.
He also must not leave Massachusetts. His next court date is Nov. 30.
Tolan allegedly sent sexually explicit messages over a social media app to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and arranged to meet her for sex, police said. But Tolan was actually communicating with a female police detective, who showed up at the agreed upon meeting location and arrested Tolan, the statement said.
Rockland School Superintendent Alan Cron confirmed in a statement that a custodian at the Rogers school was placed on administrative leave following their arrest in East Bridgewater.
“The employee will remain out on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and a review by Rockland Public Schools,” read the statement, which did not identify Tolan by name.
Before his arrest, Tolan was also employed by the Boston Red Sox organization, according to team spokesperson Zineb Curran.
“When we learned of the allegations against Peter Tolan, involving events unrelated to his Red Sox employment, he was suspended without pay from his position,” Curran said.
