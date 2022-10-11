Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to ‘broken rail’

Shuttle buses are replacing service on the MBTA Red Line between Ashmont and Fields Corner because of a “broken rail” near Ashmont late Tuesday afternoon, the MBTA said.
The broken rail was reported around 5 p.m., according to Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokesperson. The cause remains under investigation.
“Track and power crews are beginning to make repairs in order to safely resume Red Line service,” Battiston said. “The most current service information can be found at mbta.com/alerts or on Twitter @MBTA.”
Shuttle buses are operating in both directions, Battiston said.
Train service will continue between JFK and Fields Corner on the southbound track, the MBTA said on Twitter at 4:59 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
