Third suspect arrested in Fall River fatal shooting

Miranda faces charges of manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, the statement said.

Anthony Miranda, 36, who has lived in both New Bedford and Fall River, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from Quinn’s office.

A third man was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting outside a sports bar in Fall River over the weekend, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

Fall River police responded to reports of an altercation and shooting outside Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant just after midnight on Sunday, the statement said. They found one man, later identified as Jose Roberto Zelaya, injured on the ground.

Advertisement

Zelaya was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., the statement said.

Officials identified two other suspects, Jose Pagan and Luis Colon-Delgado, both of Fall River, that were arrested over the weekend. Colon-Delgado was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and Pagan was charged with accessory after the fact to assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.