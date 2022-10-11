Two women who died in fatal ride share crash in Boston graduated from Quinnipiac University last year

“This is a terrible loss for Delanie and Urushi’s families and friends,” the university, located in Hamden, Conn., said. “We send our deepest condolences to their families, friends and those in our community who knew them.”

The university in a statement confirmed the victims, Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., had “graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 after completing their doctor of physical therapy degrees.”

The two women who were killed Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston after a tow-truck rear-ended their ride share vehicle had graduated from Quinnipiac University last year after completing their physical therapy degrees, the school said Tuesday.

State Police said Monday that Madani and Fekert were passengers in a 2007 Lexus SUV Uber vehicle traveling north on the highway, near the Zakim Bridge, around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The SUV slowed down for unknown reasons and the tow truck crashed into the vehicle just past exit 20, officials said. A 2012 Honda Civic then struck the tow truck from behind, at an angle, State Police said. The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Mass. General Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said Monday.

The tow truck driver, a Salem woman, and the driver of the Civic, a Manchester, N.H. woman, were not hurt, State Police said, adding that the agency is investigating the crash and will determine whether charges will be filed against anyone. None of the drivers have been identified by name.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Delanie and Urushi as they cope with this unexpected tragedy,” an Uber spokesperson said Tuesday. “We’ve reached out to the driver and hope he makes a full recovery.”

Separately, a close friend who attended Quinnipiac with Madani and Fekert took to Facebook Monday afternoon to mourn the tragedy.

“My dearest Rooshie Baby…my world is crashing down around me,” wrote Jillian Milch, referring to Madani. ”You will always be my soul sister. Today the world is less bright, and a whole more quiet without you here with us.”

Milch, who didn’t immediately return a Facebook message from the Globe Tuesday, wrote in Monday’s posting that she met Madani seven years ago, when the women roomed together as first-year undergrads at Quinnipiac.

“Immediately we hit it off and we had been inseparable since,” Milch wrote. “We used to recite the Billy Madison script from opening to end credits, sing anything from High School Musical at the top of our lungs, we danced to elevator music, and we bickered like sisters do. The love you brought into my life is truly immeasurable.”

Milch also recalled Madani’s irrepressible spirit.

“Your bubbly, loving personality, humor, lack of common sense, and never know what was going to come out of your mouth next will be missed until the end of time,” Milch wrote. “You kept us all on our toes, and contributed to so many belly laughs I am so grateful to be able to relive through photos and videos.”

Milch called Madani her “baby sister” in the posting and said she wished she could have protected her.

“I wish I could get one more call ‘hey girllllll’ and hear that little giggle,” Milch wrote. “I’ll miss you shaking your little booty after a long day of classes, forever my dance partner Your laugh with live with me forever, and you are someone who will live on in constant memory. You left your mark here on earth. I hope you are at peace. I love you my sweet, sweet angel. Fly high and watch over all of us.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

