UMass Medical School wants ‘Plantation’ removed from Worcester street names

The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is petitioning the City Council to rename three streets it claims act as a reminder of the nation’s history of slavery.

The school is requesting the city change the name of Plantation Street, which runs along the campus, as well as Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace to the campus’s north and south, respectively.

In the petition, Che Anderson, vice chancellor for city and community relations, wrote that the word plantation “connotes oppression” and recalls “the painful history of slavery in America.”