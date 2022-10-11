Warm days will turn to showers later in the week

I was thinking about how, for me, this weekend gone by marks the end of the warm season more than others. Back on Memorial Day we had our whole summer before us and even on Labor Day, often called the unofficial end of summer, it’s the beginning of a new school year. This past weekend just feels more like an ending and the start of many months of truly cold weather.

For many it was a long holiday weekend, and although sunshine was more limited on Monday, it was still a stretch of weather for festivals, fairs, and farms. October 2022 is running cooler and drier than average so far.

Feelings aren’t facts however, and my idea will be out of sync with the actual temperature much of this week, especially Wednesday. Readings will easily get into the 60s Tuesday but it’s really Wednesday with all the sunshine and relatively light wind that is going to be a spectacular October day. One might argue it’s even a top 10 for the season.

Highs on Wednesday will easily reach 70 degrees in many areas. NOAA

A strong cold front is going to approach the area on Thursday. Before the boundary passes, higher dew points will bring a touch of humidity to the region lasting into early Friday. The dew point will likely get near or a little above 60 degrees, the threshold for most of us to say “hey, it feels a little muggy outside.”

A rush of muggy air Thursday precedes cooler and drier air on Friday. COD Weather

The added humidity will also provide a strong likelihood of showers and thunderstorms and even a couple of heavier downpours. The most likely time frame for these will be overnight Thursday into the morning commute on Friday. If the front moves a little faster the rain will be over before the commute, but a slower frontal system means more wet weather heading to work and school on that day.

A line of showers and storms will cross New England late Thursday and early Friday followed by a sunny weekend. COD Weather

Although the front is quite strong the air behind it is not particularly cold and our upcoming weekend at the present time looks pretty stellar with abundant sunshine and temperatures getting into the 60s just about typical for the beginning of the third week of October.