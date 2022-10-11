Dozens of candidates of color give House Republicans a path to diversity

The lineup of Republican candidates is historic — 32 Latinos, 22 Black candidates, 11 Asian Americans, and two Native Americans, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee. (Of those candidates, four identify as more than one race.) Many of them are long shots in heavily Democratic districts, but with so few Republicans of color now in Congress, the party’s complexion will almost certainly look different next year.

Depending on the outcome, those Republican candidates say, they could challenge the notion that theirs is the party of white voters.

House Republicans are fielding a slate of 67 Black, Latino, Asian, or Native American candidates on the ballot in November, by the party’s count, raising an opportunity to change the face of a House GOP conference that now has only a dozen members of color.

More remarkable, perhaps, is that the Republican candidates are nearing the finish line even as some of the party’s white lawmakers have ratcheted up racist language or lines of attack — a sign that even as some party leaders strive for more diversity, others remain unconcerned about racial sensitivity.

This past weekend, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, rallied with former president Donald Trump in Nevada and told the crowd that Democrats were “pro-crime” and wanted reparations — widely understood as a reference to slavery — for “the people that do the crime.” At the same event, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia invoked the racist “great replacement theory” when she said, “Joe Biden’s five million illegal aliens are on the verge of replacing you, replacing your jobs, and replacing your kids in school.”

Elsewhere, including in Wisconsin and North Carolina, Democrats have accused Republicans of darkening the skin of Black candidates in campaign materials and running ads brazenly trying to tether Black politicians to Black criminals.

The 2022 candidates do not want such issues to derail their groundbreaking runs. After watching the comments from Greene and Tuberville, Anna Paulina Luna, a Latina favored to win a House seat in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, responded carefully but did not condemn them, instead saying, “Establishment Democrats are exploiting illegals as political currency.”

Still, the numbers speak for themselves. The only two Black Republicans in the House, Representatives Burgess Owens of Utah and Byron Donalds of Florida, are likely to be joined by Wesley Hunt of Texas and John James of Michigan, Black GOP candidates who are favored to win Nov. 8. The numbers of this small group could rise further with victories by Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana, John Gibbs in Michigan, and George Logan in Connecticut, all of whom have a chance at victory.

The ranks of the seven incumbent Latino Republicans in the House could nearly double if all six Latino candidates in tight races triumph. And Allan Fung, a Republican in a tossup contest in Rhode Island, could lift the number of Asian American Republicans by 50 percent if he wins and two Southern California incumbents, Representatives Young Kim and Michelle Steel, beat back Democratic challengers.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Hunt of Texas said in an interview. “I mean, it’s Hispanic people, Black people, Black women, Black men, Asian men, Asian women. It has been outstanding to see our party get to the point where, yeah, we’re conservatives, but guess what: We’re also not monolithic.”

Republicans have a long way to go to match the Democrats in diversity. A strong GOP showing in November could bring the number of Black Republicans in the House to seven. House Democrats have 56 Black members, including influential leaders.

Outrage at LA Council meeting over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — even the toddler of a councilmember who wasn’t present — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in council districts.

President Biden joined the deluge of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council president Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, should resign.

“The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all step down,” Jean-Pierre said.

The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Those involved in the meeting were all Latinos.

Martinez said in the recorded conversation that white Councilmember Mike Bonin handled his young Black son as if he were an “accessory” and said of his son “Parece changuito,” or “he’s like a monkey,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. She also referred to Bonin as a “little bitch.”

At another point on the hourlong recording, Martinez, the first Latina appointed president of the City Council, called Indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos,” or “so ugly.”

The discussion — which also included a powerful Latino labor leader, who has since resigned — centered on protecting Latino political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections.

At the ornate Council chamber, an overflow crowd of protesters delayed the start of Tuesday’s meeting as they angrily shouted for de Leon and Cedillo to leave the room. Police officers scurried at the edge of the crowd, waving futilely for protesters to sit down.

One woman raised a sign saying, “Nury ur time is up,” and another protester waved a placard saying “Take out the Trash.”

“Resign now,” the protesters bellowed, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. Others shouted: “This meeting cannot start. This house is out of order,” and “Get out!”

De Leon sat impassively at his seat, his eyes cast downward, as protesters called on him by name to exit the chamber. Others on the 15-member council urged the crowd to settle down and allow the meeting to begin.

Martinez has stepped down from the leadership job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. However, she did not resign her council seat. She announced Tuesday that “I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders.”

She did not appear at the meeting.

GOP senators campaign alongside Walker in Ga.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters’ foremost priority.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, used a stop on the edge of metro Atlanta to concentrate on defeating Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and rebuking President Biden’s leadership in the upcoming midterm elections.

The senators did not directly address questions about whether they talked privately with Walker about reports that he paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child.

“I think it ought to be about the issues. ... Everybody should vote for what’s good for them,” Scott said, though he still managed several swipes at Warnock’s personal life.

On stage, Scott and Cotton went further, painting a dystopian portrait of America under Biden and a Democratic Senate majority: “men destroying women’s sports” and “the FBI intimidating parents when they speak up at school board meetings” and “fentanyl pouring into our country ... and killing our children.”

The visit from national Republicans illuminates a simple reality for GOP leaders who were skeptical about Walker’s candidacy before he became the nominee: They have no choice but to stick with a candidate who remains competitive in a state that is almost surely necessary for Republicans to break the Senate’s current 50-50 partisan split.

Georgia’s outcome has gained importance with Republican nominees in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Arizona potentially underperforming in races the GOP had targeted heading into the 2022 election season.

