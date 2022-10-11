Former representative Tulsi Gabbard announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party

In a video posted to social media, Gabbard claimed the Democratic Party is dividing Americans “by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism.” She also alleged they “demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents, and above all, who are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

Former Hawaii representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party, denouncing it as “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers” and inviting other Democrats to join her.

After accusing the party of standing for “the powerful elite,” Gabbard called on other Democrats to follow her lead.

“If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called ‘woke Democratic Party ideologues’ are taking are country, I invite you to join me,” she said.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 and served in Congress from 2013 to 2021. In October 2019, Gabbard announced she would not seek reelection to Congress to focus on her presidential bid.

In March 2020, Gabbard announced she was suspending her campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.

In a video endorsing Biden in 2020, Gabbard spoke of his “good heart” and “love for our country and the American people.” She also referred to her friendship with his late son, Beau Biden.

“I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha, respect and compassion and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart,” she said of Biden.

Since exiting politics, Gabbard has made regular appearances on Fox News.

