Hospitals across nation closing children’s units

Hospitals around the country, from regional medical centers to smaller local facilities, are closing pediatric units. The reason is stark economics: Institutions make more money from adult patients.

In April, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Va., ended its pediatric inpatient services. In July, Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston followed suit. Shriners Children’s New England said it will close its inpatient unit by the end of the year. Pediatric units in Colorado Springs, Raleigh, N.C., Tulsa, and Doylestown, Pa., have closed as well.

“They’re asking: Should we take care of kids we don’t make any money off of, or use the bed for an adult who needs a bunch of expensive tests?” said Dr. Daniel Rauch, chief of pediatric hospital medicine for Tufts Medicine, who headed its general pediatric unit until it closed over the summer. “If you’re a hospital, that’s a no-brainer.”

Many hospitals have converted children’s beds to adult ICU beds during the pandemic and are reluctant to change them back. Now, staff shortages, inflation — drug costs have increased 37 percent per patient compared to pre-pandemic levels — low Medicaid reimbursement, and dwindling federal subsidies granted during the pandemic have left some health centers operating on negative margins and eager to prioritize the most profitable patients.

Young patients occupy beds to recover from infections or asthma attacks but don’t undergo lucrative, billable procedures — like joint or heart surgeries — that are more common among aging patients.

Physician reimbursement through Medicaid, the insurance program for low-income people, is often only about 70 percent of the amount reimbursed through Medicare, the insurance program for elderly people of all incomes. More than a third of children in the United States are enrolled in Medicaid.

There have been no aggressive legislative efforts to keep hospitals from closing or shrinking their pediatric units. Democratic senators introduced a bill last year to grant funding to specialized children’s hospitals to improve their infrastructure, but it has not moved past the assigned committee.

Health policy experts say an important solution would be to encourage hospitals to care for children by increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates. But even higher Medicaid and private rates wouldn’t come close to what hospitals can charge for remunerative adult procedures, and with many state budgets already strained, experts say the regulatory move is unrealistic.

Hospitals that no longer admit children rely on transferring them to pediatric units at other hospitals. But when even the largest pediatric floors in the country are at capacity, the pileup of critically ill children in ERs can cause patients’ conditions to worsen.

“Picu kids don’t belong here,” an overwhelmed ER doctor in a small Boston-area hospital wrote two weeks ago to his hospital’s chief medical officer in an expletive-ridden text message reviewed by the Times. (PICU is the acronym for pediatric ICU. The text message was shared on the condition that the hospital not be identified.)

Every ICU for children in Boston was full at the time, and the nearest open beds were in New Haven, Connecticut, and Vermont. The doctor who sent the text message considered intubating the child in the ER while he waited for a closer bed to become available.

As children return to school, waves of illnesses are overrunning many of the units that remain.

“Forget the two-week January crush. We couldn’t find beds in May or August or September,” said Dr. Melissa Mauro-Small, the chief of pediatrics at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. “There is no more respiratory season. It’s respiratory season year-round.”

A hospital in Plymouth that had not transferred a patient to Mauro-Small’s hospital in a decade did so six times in 10 days recently, she said. The ER staff at Lowell General Hospital had to ask eight hospitals across New England whether they had room for an intubated 2-year-old, according to patient charts reviewed by the Times. It transferred another patient to the closest ICU bed available — in Maine.

“At some point, this was going to become a crisis,” Mauro-Small said. “And here we are.”

St. John Medical Center in Tulsa had been a community treasure for almost a century when Ascension acquired it in 2013. The closure of the pediatric unit triggered opposition from both families and referring pediatricians.

Dr. Michael Stratton, a pediatrician in Muskogee, Okla., said Ascension St. John had been “the No. 1 place to send a child,” and its pediatric unit closure had been “such a huge disservice to all of eastern Oklahoma.”

A spokesperson for Ascension St. John declined to be interviewed but said in an e-mail that the closure was driven by a demand for more adult beds. She also pointed to past statements that said the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis was “more than capable of picking up the slack.”

A spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis said that it had occasionally reached full capacity and that the staff transferred about 23 patients to other facilities, including in Arkansas, so far this year.

The ER “was busy even prior to the closure of the St. John’s pediatric unit,” she said. Still, she said the hospital had not become overburdened. “Volume is fairly consistent with what we usually see on a seasonal basis,” she said.

Some Oklahoman families with chronically ill children say they routinely drive to Memphis, Tennessee, St. Louis, and Rochester, Minnesota, for care. The distances cause financial strain and, in the worst cases, cause them to forgo care, said Katy Kozhimannil, director of the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center.

The decline of local access to children’s inpatient care began more than a decade ago and accelerated during the pandemic. Between 2008 and 2018 — the most recent national data available — pediatric inpatient units in the United States decreased almost 20 percent, and nearly a quarter of children found themselves farther from their nearest pediatric unit.

The steepest decline in pediatric inpatient beds was in rural regions, where large health systems acquired community hospitals and consolidated pediatrics to one campus.