Outrage erupts at Los Angeles City Council meeting over racist remarks

“Resign now,” the protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. “This meeting cannot start. This house is out of order.”

The start of the meeting was delayed as protesters shouted for Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to leave the room, while police offices scurried at the edge of the crowd, waving futilely for protesters to sit down.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts.

Advertisement

“Get out!”

De Leon sat impassively at his seat, his eyes cast downward, as protesters called on him by name to exit the chamber. Other Council members urged the crowd to be quiet and allow the meeting to begin, and if necessary threatened to empty the chamber.

“We don't want to put you out,” Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell said, shortly before the crowd quieted and the meeting began.

Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording.

Martinez, however, did not resign her council seat. She announced Tuesday that “I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders.”

She did not appear at the meeting, where protesters shouted, “Hey hey, ho ho, Nury Martinez has got to go! What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

One woman raised a sign saying, “Nury ur time is up Resign.” Another protester waved a sign saying “Take out the Trash.”

Advertisement

The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from the nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city.

Martinez's recorded remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a private discussion with de Leon, Cedillo and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections.

The white councilman, Mike Bonin, issued a statement with his husband calling for the resignations of Martinez and others involved in the discussion, describing it as “a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles.”

In emotional remarks at the Council meeting, Bonin said he was deeply wounded by the remarks and lamented the city was in international headlines spotlighting the racist remarks. “I'm sickened by it,” he said, calling again for their resignations.

“Los Angeles is going to heal,” he said at one point, after lamenting the harm to his young son. “I want to lead with love.”

The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices during the critical redistricting process.”

Blacks and Latinos often build alliances in politics, but tension and rivalries among groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in Los Angeles and, indeed, the country. The friction can cross into housing, education and jobs — even prisons — as well as the spoils of political power.

Advertisement

“Essentially, those two communities were going after the same pie crumbs,” said Michael Trujillo, a veteran Democratic consultant based in Los Angeles.

On the profanity-laced recording, the group discussed the city’s redrawing of Council district boundaries, as well as the need to reelect Latino members and protect economic interests within Latino districts, the Los Angeles Times, which obtained the recording, reported.

“If you’re going to talk about Latino districts, what kind of districts are you trying to create?” Martinez asked at one point. “You’re just going to create poor Latino districts with nothing?”

On the recording, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera expressed the need for caution in handling a district held by a Black councilman who had been indicted on federal corruption charges. He warned that the Black community could look at it as “a hostile takeover.”

“Because politically, they’re going to come after us,” Herrera said on the recording.

Herrera resigned Monday night, Thom Davis, chair of the federation executive board, said Tuesday in a statement that called on the elected officials involved in the conversation to do the same.

The recording surfaced at a time when rude political discourse has become commonplace nationwide, often laced with baseless allegations or conspiracy theories, but in this case involving members of the same party.

Jaime Regalado, former executive director of the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles, said the recording reveals the nature of political power struggles that often play out beyond public view.

Advertisement

“What we are hearing on the tape is everybody else be damned, especially the African American community,” he said.

“A lot of it goes back to when Latinos started to organize and get political power in the first place. That meant breaking the door down to City Hall,” Regalado said.

Black politicians “are trying to protect what they have. At the same time, you can understand the Latino wishes for parity” on the Council, given the growing Latino population, he said.

In 2005, when Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa became the first Latino mayor in more than a century, he had to overcome fears in the Black community that if he was elected, Black people would be ousted from government jobs and replaced by Latinos. When he was a candidate, Villaraigosa talked about overcoming the “black-brown divide” that can breed violence.

Black leadership has worried about potentially losing historically Black U.S. House seats in Southern California, amid shifting demographics.

In L.A., the Latino population has been growing for decades and now represents about half the population. The Black population is about 9%. Latinos have long said their representation on the Council falls below their share of the population, while Blacks have maintained an outsized representation, despite comprising a relatively small share of the city residents. The heavily Democratic city gave rise to a prominent line of Black politicians, including former Mayor Tom Bradley and Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

Advertisement

Fernando Guerra of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University called the racist language “horrific,” but added that the recording underscored the reality of politics. Once power is gained, “You are not going to give it to someone else.”

“There is a political axiom that power is not given up, it's taken,” he said. Despite the friction “there is not a single case of a Latino taking a Black seat of a significant position in L.A.,” such as Congress or the Legislature.

The dispute has washed into the city's race for mayor.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for mayor against fellow Democrat Rick Caruso and could become the first Black woman to hold the office, said the Latino Council members were “stoking the divide between our city’s Black and Latino communities.” She also called for those involved to resign.

Caruso has promised to take on dysfunction at City Hall, and the disclosure of the recording could play into his overall message. He also called for the resignation of those involved.

He called it “a heartbreaking day.”

—-

Associated Press writer John Antczak contributed to this report.