With fall migration, bird flu flies back into town

“But we never could have anticipated the flood of patients that arrived,” said Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the center, which provides medical care for birds of prey.

When a highly contagious strain of bird flu began racing across the United States this spring, the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota prepared for an influx of ailing birds.

In this photo provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society, two people at the humane society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee provided care to a female bald eagle that later tested positive for the avian influenza, April 8, 2022. Caring for birds during a bird flu outbreak of this scale is emotional, draining work that required long hours in personal protective equipment, including Tyvek suits and respirators.

From late March to early June of this year, Hall and her colleagues saw more than 180 flu-afflicted birds, including scores of great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, and bald eagles. Many were severely ill, suffering from seizures or unable to see or stand. Caring for these animals — just one of which survived — was emotional, draining work that required long hours in personal protective equipment, including Tyvek suits and respirators.

So it came as an immense relief when cases tailed off this summer, falling to just one in July and zero in August.

But in September, the sick raptors returned. Last month, the center had 11 confirmed cases of the avian flu, Hall said: “It’s definitely coming back through.”

This year’s bird flu outbreak is the worst the United States has experienced since 2015, the last time the country was hit hard by bird flu. The virus has affected 47 million farmed birds, nearly the same number as in the 2014-15 season.

But by all other measures, this year’s outbreak is “radically different than what we’ve seen before,” said Bryan Richards, the emerging disease coordinator at the National Wildlife Health Center, which is part of the US Geological Survey.

This year’s is more wide-ranging, spreading to almost every state, and is having a much greater effect on wild birds, infecting more than 100 species in North America, according to Richards. (The virus currently poses little risk to humans, experts say.)

And, unlike in 2015, the virus did not fizzle out over the summer. Instead, it continued to circulate in wild birds, many of which spend their summers in the Arctic.

Now, as wild birds fly south for the winter, they are bringing the virus with them. Cases are climbing again in a number of northern states and popping up for the first time in some southern ones, such as Mississippi, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

Poultry farms are familiar with the risks of bird flu, but for many zoos, rehabilitation centers, and facilities that house wild birds, it is a formidable new threat. They are bracing themselves for a resurgence — and wondering whether the virus is here to stay.

“We’ll just have to be on alert,” said Dr. Trevor Zachariah, the director of veterinary programs at Florida’s Brevard Zoo, where infected wild vultures keep finding their way onto the property. “We may have to live with this.”

Bird flu wings its way around the world in the bodies of migrating birds, especially in water birds such as ducks, geese, and gulls. Some of these birds, which can carry the virus without showing symptoms, share summer habitats in the Arctic, where they may swap pathogens, picking up new flu strains.

“It’s like bringing the kids to day care from different suburbs,” said Dr. Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. “As they commingle, that’s where the virus moves around on a global scale.”

As infected birds migrate, they shed the virus in their feces, mucus and saliva, seeding infections in flocks of farmed fowl, in which some flu strains can be fatal.

The current outbreak began in late 2021, when a highly pathogenic strain of flu known as Eurasian H5N1 was detected in birds in Eastern Canada. The virus made its way down the Atlantic coast to Florida and then exploded this spring, when migrating birds carried the pathogen north and west.

Along the way, it not only infiltrated hundreds of commercial flocks but also began felling wild birds, taking out entire families of owls and triggering die-offs of geese and gulls.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Ashton Kluttz, the executive director of the Bird Rescue Center in Sonoma County, California, which created extra makeshift hospitals to handle the patient load.

Cases ebbed in many places this summer, but the virus never completely disappeared. Now, it’s on the move.

Blue-winged teal, a species related to ducks, are among the first species to fly south in the fall. In mid-September, three hunter-harvested teal tested positive for the virus in Mississippi, marking the first detections in that state. The finding affirms that, “Yes, the virus persisted in northern latitudes through the summer,” Richards said. “And it’s coming back on the wings of wild waterfowl.”

Wisconsin began to see a spike in wild bird infections around Labor Day, Poulsen said, and recently documented its first poultry outbreaks since May. “We were really hoping that we were out of the woods,” he said.

The virus appears to be making a comeback in other northern regions, including Minnesota, North Dakota and Alberta, Canada. So far, experts said, the surge has been smaller than it was in the spring. “But there’s lots more geese and ducks to come down out of the Arctic,” said Margo Pybus, a provincial wildlife disease specialist at Alberta’s Fish and Wildlife Division.

The signs from Europe, where the outbreaks began earlier than in North America, are not encouraging. There, the virus has persisted through multiple migration cycles, fueling “the largest avian flu epidemic” ever observed on the continent, according the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Although the scope and scale of future outbreaks is hard to predict, scientists said that they expected the virus to persist through the winter and then travel north again in the spring. “I don’t see any reason to suggest this is going to go away anytime soon,” Richards said.