Did BPS drop the ball on bullying again?

The district has been mum about the move, and the new superintendent, Mary Skipper, told the Globe editorial board she wouldn’t comment on personnel issues. But the district owes the community a clear, public explanation for a move that the school’s other principal, Catherine Carney, acknowledged was an “unexpected change.”

It’s a mystery for parents and students at the Lyndon K-8 School in West Roxbury: What happened to Andre Ward, one of the school’s two principals? For 12 years, Ward was in charge of the well-regarded school’s upper grades. Then, on Sept. 27, parents received a cryptic email that he was on leave.

Advertisement

That’s especially true if, as some parents suspect, the move is an overdue reaction to a surge in bullying incidents at the Lyndon — incidents they say Ward mishandled.

More broadly, the district’s handling of bullying and in-school violence has come under a microscope, and the district needs to be more transparent in response. Cases are up, likely as a result of stress caused by the pandemic and school closures. The district abolished its in-house police force last summer, leaving uncertainty about how exactly schools will respond to violence. And a recent state audit faulted the district’s procedures for dealing with bullying and other safety complaints.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

According to state Representative Ed Coppinger, who represents West Roxbury and whose children attended the school, constituents started reporting a spike in bullying cases and violent incidents late last year, along with concerns about Ward’s response. “It seemed to me that his process was, ‘let’s pretend this didn’t happen and hopefully it goes away,’” Coppinger said. The Lyndon did not have a full-time school police officer previously, Coppinger said, but an officer would drop by on occasion.

Coppinger said the district was alerted to the concerns at the Lyndon last school year. Skipper declined to say whether the district had investigated them, and efforts to reach Ward were unsuccessful; although he was described as “on leave” from BPS and a spokesman said he was still employed by the district, emails to his district email address bounced back.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that school assaults and bullying are on the rise at BPS, posing challenges for school administrators across the city: According to data cited by City Councilor at Large Erin Murphy during a recent hearing, reported incidents of bullying were up 80 percent last year versus the 2018-2019 school year, going from 243 to 440 reports. Similarly, sexual assault cases increased 67 percent in the same period, going from 439 to 744 incidents.

Those trends appear to have caught the district flat-footed. In its audit of the district released in May, the state found that BPS “does not have an effective and consistent process for tracking and responding to parental complaints regarding student bullying and other safety concerns.”

According to Skipper, who took office the day before Ward’s disappearance from the Lyndon, the district is meeting the school safety commitments included in the systemic improvement plan the district signed with state education officials as a result of the audit. They include creating a new help line and call center to make it easier for families to report concerns and for BPS to track and resolve issues; launching an independent review of student and staff safety performed by the Council of the Great City Schools, which was in town over the past few days doing a series of interviews, Skipper said; and establishing a new office of problem resolution.

Advertisement

The missing piece, at least so far, has been communication with parents about those changes, and about bullying and safety incidents themselves. Just last week, after a shooting outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, parents didn’t learn until hours later that the school had gone on lockdown. If the district and the city want to head off calls to bring police back to schools, they’ll need to do a better job explaining what systems and protocols have taken the place of officers.

They’ll also need to demonstrate that the culture has shifted. Earlier this year, the school committee voted to close the Mission Hill K-8 school in Jamaica Plain after a devastating report catalogued a series of leadership failures there, including the mishandling of bullying incidents and the failure of central office to act on complaints. But the situation at the Lyndon raises questions about whether that turn-a-blind-eye approach toward safety continued even after the Mission Hill report came out. To convince parents — and state regulators — that BPS has truly turned the page on bullying and school safety, Skipper should make sure the district is upfront about any leadership failures of the past, as well as any incidents in the future.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.