Disturbing data on how doctors treat people with disabilities

I was disappointed, though not surprised, to read the arresting results of the study reported in “Doctors’ attitudes on disabilities questioned: In study, lack of accommodation and insensitivity” by Jessica Bartlett (Page A1, Oct. 7). More than 61 million adults and 3 million children in the United States live with a disability, including about 25 percent of adults in Massachusetts. That there are physicians who actively avoid providing health care to disabled people, and that more than one-third of physicians know little or nothing about their responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act, is a failure that needs to be addressed.

Physicians are not the only ones who need to learn more, do more, and be more for and with people with disabilities. Many in health care and related fields, including public health, social work, counseling, and education, lack the training and resources to ensure that what they do reflects best practices for people with disabilities.

Occupational therapists and other allied health professionals in rehabilitation sciences are ready to help. Our doctoral-level occupational therapy students and faculty, for example, are prepared to educate and collaborate with physicians and other health care professionals about disability and evidence-based practices for serving people with disabilities. I hope that those who, like me, read Bartlett’s shocking article and thought, “We have to do better,” will consider consulting with and learning from occupational therapists so that we can take action together.

Emily F. Rothman

Professor and chair

Department of occupational therapy

Boston University College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College





She met with all kinds of barriers to access at downtown hospital

I consider myself challenged by my osteoarthritis and double knee and shoulder replacements. Over the years, as my needs increased, I became aware of accessibility and what people think is accessible.

I took the last handicap parking space at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s 110 Francis St. location on my way to see my rheumatologist. I have a placard, and I need the extra room to exit my vehicle. I noticed the marked handicap space was just a regular space with a sign, but at the time, no one was parked on the passenger side. When I returned, there was a car parked on my passenger side and another on my driver’s side. I could not open either front door. I had to get into the back and climb over everything. My body just doesn’t “climb over.”

I also need to use those door-opening buttons (they are actually not that easy to press). While waiting at the Shapiro Center at BIDMC for shoulder surgery, I needed to use the restroom. There was no handicap button to open the door, and the door was made of heavy wood.

Now I restrict my choice of new doctors to those who will see me at Beth Israel’s Chestnut Hill or Needham location.

Yes, I could ask my husband to drive me downtown, but I don’t think I should have to. This is a hospital, and my expectations should be high.

Leonore Linsky

Newton