How money will be spent is one of Question 1’s pressing questions

But since Question 1 will amend the state constitution, not just create a new law, the requirement that the money be spent only on transportation and public education will be legally binding on the Legislature. They can’t change it.

In response to the front-page story Oct. 5 on where the proceeds of the surtax would go, I agree that the Massachusetts Legislature will determine where exactly the revenue from Question 1 is spent each year. Lawmakers will choose exactly how much goes to hiring more teachers, or fixing the MBTA, or lowering public college tuition, etc.

The key is that schools, roads, and transit will benefit

I have spent hours talking to voters about Question 1. Based on that, I am confident that the majority of voters agree with the following.

First, it’s only fair that those making over $1 million a year in income, indexed for inflation, should pay a bit of extra tax on incomes over that amount. That top 1 percent of taxpayers can easily afford to pay a little more to support our schools, roads, and transit.

Second, Question 1 will provide major, long-term funding that is desperately needed to address deep-seated problems with public education and transportation — problems seriously aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of which exact programs are funded each year, Question 1 will make a big difference.

John MacDougall

Cambridge

The writer is cochair of the Transportation Working Group of 350 Mass.





‘Trust us’ is not an inspiring message from lawmakers

I might be able to support the “millionaires tax” if it truly meant our streets would be drivable and our children could learn in fully supplied, habitable classrooms. But now we learn that proceeds from the surtax would be nothing more than additional funds subject to the usual legislative appropriations process. How has that worked out so far?

The state is already returning excess tax receipts to taxpayers and has a flush rainy day fund. Throwing additional funds at to-be-determined problems only invites further waste and corruption.

If we’re going to revive the moniker of “Taxachusetts,” we need far better assurances of fiscal accountability than a message of “trust us” from a Legislature whose only constraint thus far has been the governor’s threatened and actual veto power. Till then, count me out on this ballot question.

Mark Lohr

Jamaica Plain