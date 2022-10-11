Janet Mills has shown Maine what a serious governor can do

The race features incumbent Janet Mills, a collegial, results-oriented Democrat, against former two-term Republican governor Paul LePage, who once proudly boasted that he prefigured Donald Trump but is now trying to recast himself as more mellow and less bellow.

Keep your eye on Maine on election night. That sprawling state’s gubernatorial election could tell us something important about the shifting mood of the country in these contentious times.

LePage’s political approach certainly anticipated Trump’s: It was coarse, racially antagonistic, combative, personally insulting, and hyperpartisan. A bullying blunderbuss, LePage never won an actual majority in Maine. A five-person race in 2010 let him sneak into the governor’s office with less than 38 percent of the vote. He won reelection with 48.2 percent four years later.

Mills is LePage’s polar opposite. Elected with almost 51 percent of the vote in 2018′s multicandidate race, she has been low-key, willing to compromise, and disinclined to personalize political differences. In the wake of LePage’s tempestuous tenure, she has restored the state’s traditional sentiment that Pine Tree State politicians should be Mainers first and partisans second.

“We opened the doors. We tried to keep the lines of communications open,” she said in a telephone interview about her efforts to renew civility in state politics.

She and the Legislature have met the voters’ 2004 ballot-question instruction to (finally) fund 55 percent of Maine public-school costs. Augusta has provided free community college tuition to students from the COVID-affected classes of 2020 to 2023. On the fiscal front, she’s cut state income taxes for retirees and boosted the state’s revenue-sharing program, which will help relieve pressure on property taxes. She quadrupled the state’s rainy day fund — and provided $850 checks to some 850,000 Mainers as part of COVID relief.

She’s also accomplished something LePage insisted couldn’t be done without exploding Maine’s budget: Expanded Medicaid coverage up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, as allowed and mostly funded by the Affordable Care Act.

LePage vetoed five legislative attempts to offer that broader coverage, resisting it even after voters overwhelmingly passed a pro-expansion ballot question in 2017. The Mills team got it done without the dire consequences LePage predicted. As a result, in a state with a substantial population of low-income workers, almost 100,000 previously uninsured Mainers now have health care. Further, as Mills noted in our phone conversation, the federal government is now paying Maine hospitals some $84 million for care that previously had to be funded other ways.

If she has been a sure-footed, what-you-see-is-what-you-get governor, LePage has been off-balance as a comeback candidate, and nowhere more so than on abortion. A staunch abortion opponent before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, he is now trying to finesse the issue in a state where the majority favors abortion rights. First he asserted that as governor he would be too busy to try to restrict abortion. Then, when he and Mills debated last week, his “strategy” seemed to be to hide in a self-created fog.

To that end, the former governor repeatedly professed not to understand the queries being put to him. With the moderators and Mills pressing him, the not-so-artful dodger finally said he would defend Maine’s current law, which basically mirrors the Roe framework. If so, that’s a flip-flop, one Mills described to me as “pandering.” But as she noted in our phone conversation, LePage declared he would oppose public funding of abortion, something Maine’s Medicaid program already provides. “That means repealing an existing law, which he said he wouldn’t do,” she said.

That debate also proved rocky going for LePage’s effort to recast himself as a less abrasive, better-tempered, newly matured figure. At 73. There was, for example, the moment when he called Mills a liar for having noted, correctly, that as governor he had backed Donald Trump’s order banning travel to the United States by nationals of seven Muslim countries.

Mainers, of course, already had ample reason to be dubious about his supposed reinvention.

For starters, LePage essentially promised the same thing when he ran for reelection in 2014. Reelected, he quickly reverted to antagonistic form, going on spiteful veto sprees because Democratic lawmakers refused to advance his proposal to eliminate the state income tax.

By rights, then, Mills should be a shoo-in for reelection. But plenty of LePage signs have popped up in rural northern and western Maine. His abrasive style, like Trump’s, undoubtedly appeals to that breed of conservative that favors combat over compromise or results.

And then there’s the third-party gadfly in the race: independent Sam Hunkler. A self-styled tribune of the people, Hunkler says he will bring Mainers together in pursuit of goals that are so misty as to have little ideological or policy outline. Still, as we’ve seen before in Maine, third-party candidates can catch on — and open a plurality path for a Trumpian figure like LePage. And though Maine has ranked-choice voting for some elections, it doesn’t apply to gubernatorial contests.

Asked if she had a pitch for Sam fans, Mills noted: “The message he expressed the other night was that he wants to bring people together. I have a record of doing that. So I hope his friends and supporters might say, ‘You know what, Sam, she has actually done it.’ ”

Yes she has. One good term deserves another.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.