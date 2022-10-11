Are the Bruins a legit contender to win the Stanley Cup?

At best, the 2022-’23 Bruins remain a bonafide playoff contender, capable of finishing in the top eight of the Eastern Conference to qualify for a seventh straight year of postseason play.

They’ll enter the struggle with top players Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy still healing from offseason surgery, new coach Jim Montgomery calling the shots, and their offense centered around a pair of old, proud centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who’ll have to prove that their better days remain in the present and not in the past.

The Bruins have one Cup title to show for their last half-century’s worth of skate and shoot, and Wednesday night they venture into the fray yet again, hoping ultimately to finish best in the NHL’s 32-team show.

Should they vie for a Stanley Cup? Probably not. Even if, as expected, they profess otherwise.

“I do,” said Jim Montgomery, the new bench boss, asked if he believed he’s been handed a true Cup contender here in his first year on Causeway St. “Now, you have to continue to get better, but right now I would think, you know, you look at what we have on paper, what we can possibly do, I think there’s no doubt we can be a really good hockey team.

“Now it’s up to us to do the right work and work together to get to that goal.”

Montgomery chats with Chris Wagner during practice Monday at Warrior Arena. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Setting aside the critical early voids created by the absences of Marchand and McAvoy, it remains much the same roster, led by the same core players, that repeatedly failed to score in the playoffs for then-coach Bruce Cassidy (engineer of those six consecutive trips to the postseason).

When the playoff heat turned higher, the Bruins forwards wilted, year after year, unable or unwilling to do the dirty work down low that it takes to create scoring chances and convert them into goals.

Perhaps Montgomery can deliver a message, or a method, that brings different results. We will find out that answer next spring. Maybe.

The question that persists and frames the season: Can this collection of Bruins forwards gain inside ice? If not, they’ll be back here this time next year, with one Cup to show for 51 years.

“You look at a guy like A.J. [Greer], who kind of surprised some of us … we kind of knew what motor he has, and what he can bring,” noted team president Cam Neely. “There’s a guy not afraid of getting inside ice. [Jakub] Lauko, he’s shown that he’s certainly not afraid. You know, Freddy (Trent Frederic), although he didn’t have the camp that he wanted, or we wanted, he’s a guy who certainly can get inside ice ... and Charlie Coyle.”

All of them, said Neely, understand the job, the challenges, and the expectations that come with it.

“Perimeter hockey is not winning hockey,” added Neely, who cut his ticket to the Hall of Fame as a fearless power forward, “and these guys understand that.”

Do they? Maybe. They haven’t in years past. Other than Greer, the former BU standout, the other three names Neely offered all have had chances here to show those bones in the playoffs, only to come up short.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3-inch Greer has played in only 47 NHL games in six pro seasons, unable to establish permanent standing previously with either Colorado or New Jersey. It could be he’s finally ready to get over the hump now at age 25. But it’s important to keep in mind that exhibition hockey, in which Greer stood out and apparently filched a roster spot, is a weak tea version of the game that begins Wednesday.

Pavel Zacha, acquired in trade from New Jersey for Erik Haula, is another potential change agent. He’ll open the season on the all-Czech line with Krecji and David Pastrnak, and he certainly has the size (6-4/200 pounds) to be a physically commanding presence. If so, it could mean his two linemates will need to change their game a little.

Pastrnak, seen here laughing with reporters Monday, is ready for another season in Black and Gold. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I have to be the shooter, because we know Krech won’t shoot,” kidded Pastrnak. “I said before, the last time I played with Krech, I wasn’t sure yet what kind of player I [would be] in the NHL, compared to right now, I know my strength. Those two guys, whether it’s Zacha or [Tayor Hall], I know they’re going to find me. And definitely, you have to change a little your game — it’s a little slower, we want to play on the puck and have a lot of O-zone time.”

Montgomery made the point during exhibition play that he’ll stress the possession game, hoping to keep play in the attack zone for long stretches. The ground game, he hopes, will burn valuable minutes off the clock, one way of compensating during those first 20 or so games when McAvoy and Marchand will be absent. The Bruins last season under Cassidy finished with 51 wins and 107 points, the sixth best point total in the East. Montgomery will be hard pressed to match that, especially in a conference with fewer clay pigeons now due to the offseason strides made by Columbus and Detroit. He’s working with a roster short of talent to start the season, and within a conference that should offer tougher struggles on a night-to-night basis. Not encouraging.

“I like our group,” said GM Don Sweeney. “It’s a twofold issue for us: We’ve got to get healthy and stay healthy, which is a challenge in the National Hockey League. But if fully healthy, I think our group is deep … I like how our group has come together, I like our balance.

“We’re going to be a highly competitive team and I expect us to be there at the end and challenge. A lot of things have to happen for you to get in, but you have to get in and make sure you’ve earned that right.”

A new season dawns and hope springs anew. If we roll back the tape to October 2010, few of us figured the Bruins would hoist the Cup eight months later on a warm, frenzied night in Vancouver.

So anything’s possible, even when logic says otherwise.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.