Bailey Zappe’s competent play is not that big a surprise to his Patriots bosses

The first question Groh fielded was about what attracted him to the little-known quarterback from Western Kentucky he plucked with the last of the club’s three fourth-round picks.

Not long after the Patriots made the last of their 10 selections in last April’s draft, the club’s director of player personnel jumped on a Zoom call with reporters.

“You put on the film of Bailey Zappe and it’s hard not to like him,’’ Groh said without a hint of hesitation. “It’s a lot of completions, it’s a lot of touchdown passes, and it’s a lot wins.

“This guy is a winner, the way he’s able to lead and command his team. He’s got a lot of great traits you want in a quarterback. Most importantly, success, with the way he’s able to produce on the field and do what’s right for the team and get the ball to the playmakers.”

Zappe is proving Groh’s words prophetic, backing up that mini-scouting report the last two Sundays, never blinking in either his NFL debut at the cathedral that is Lambeau Field or in his first career start against the Lions.

The rookie has flashed pocket presence, awareness, mobility, and accuracy in his brief time as New England’s field general. Zappe has completed an efficient 27 of 36 passes for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns. His lone interception came on a ball that tipped off Nelson Agholor’s hands.

How long Zappe runs with the starters depends on how quickly Mac Jones is able to return from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. Zappe, however, has proven the job is not too big for him.

He showed no signs of panic when he was thrust into action after Brian Hoyer went down with a concussion in the first quarter at Green Bay.

“Got up, started throwing ball, started getting his arm loose,” quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said Tuesday morning. “So he’s a pretty even-keeled guy.’’

Judge said he has been impressed with Zappe’s preparation since he arrived in Foxborough back in the spring after throwing for FBS season records in yards (5,987) and touchdowns (62) in his lone season with the Hilltoppers.

“I think we’re just really pleased on how he’s really working hard and the improvements he’s making, and his ability to go out there the last couple weeks and and help our team and put us in the right position,’’ said Judge.

“And he’s just working on doing his job. He’s making progress every day and every week. And he is doing what he is asked to do right now.”

Left tackle Trent Brown could feel Zappe growing into his role the last two weeks, especially after Zappe helped lead the Patriots on six scoring drives in the 29-0 win over the Lions in front of a Gillette Stadium crew that he had clearly won over by the end of the day.

“With him being a young guy, we’ve got to definitely help bring him along as far building confidence and making sure he’s able to go through his progressions, do what he needs to do to feel comfortable,’’ Brown said in the locker room as mini-celebrations broke out in every corner.

“And I think comfortability breeds confidence. I think you could see him making good decisions and managing the game well.”

Brown then smiled and said, “And he’s cool as hell.”

There’s nothing definitive on the severity of Damien Harris’s hamstring injury, nor has there been a timetable set for his return, according to a league source. Should the fourth-year tailback miss time, the Patriots are well-stocked at the position with Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong Jr. on the 53-man roster plus J.J. Taylor and rookie Kevin Harris on the practice squad … Sunday’s opponents, the Browns, give up 138.2 yards rushing per game, 28th in the league … Cleveland has the top rushing offense in the NFL at 192.4 yards per game, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt … Judge said Jones is “doing everything physically he can to get back on the field full time for us.” He also said the second-year QB “comes in every day focused and he does a great job at meetings.”

The Patriots released receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad. Humphrey had 2 catches for 20 yards and had been lauded by the coaching staff for his downfield blocking. He was caught in a numbers game with Jakobi Meyers and Tyquan Thornton returning from injuries. The club also has DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Agholor on the roster. Humphrey could land on the practice squad if he’s not claimed.

