Where will the Bruins finish? The Globe staff predicts the 2022-23 NHL season.

Here’s how the Globe’s hockey experts see things playing out this year.

The puck has dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season.

Bruins: 43-27-12 (wild card)

David Krejci’s return and Jeremy Swayman’s strong sophomore season prevent them from being a postseason DNQ.

Eastern Conference: Rangers over Maple Leafs in six. Toronto fans, still intoxicated after finally escaping Round 1, don’t learn outcome until Halloween ‘23.

Western Conference. Flames over Avalanche in seven. Nazem Kadri’s revenge. “You guys had your chance,” he whispers into the ear of each of his ex-teammates in the handshake line.

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Flames in six. Ex-Bruins backup Jaro Halak, pressed into duty for an ailing Igor Shesterkin, turns back 40 shots for 1-0 win in clincher.

Jim Hoban, assistant sports editor

Bruins: 44-31-7 (wild card)

Playoffs still within reach despite injuries, but the NHL is about youth and speed, and the Bruins need more — a lot more.

Eastern Conference: Rangers over Panthers in seven. The Blueshirts have a winning formula: goal scorers, speed, and one of the best defensemen in the league in Adam Fox.

Western Conference: Oilers over Avalanche in seven. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl vs. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar is a fantasy matchup on frozen water.

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Oilers in six. Oilers missing one key piece — a star puck-moving defenseman — so crucial in today’s game.

Matt Porter, Bruins/NHL reporter

Bruins: 48-24-10 (wild card)

Tread water early, put it together in the second half, run out of gas. Typical B’s.

Eastern Conference: Hurricanes over Maple Leafs in five. The Rod Brind’Amour Boys keep buzzing Auston Matthews’s tower.

Western Conference: Oilers over Avalanche in seven. McDavid has Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar tipping their caps.

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes over Oilers in seven. It’s 2006 all over again.

Tara Sullivan, columnist

Bruins: 40-35-7 (wild card)

They sneak in after a slow start waiting for healthy roster, but get a boost from new coach Jim Montgomery.

Eastern Conference: Rangers over Maple Leafs in six. Rangers rebound from last season’s heartbreak and bring Madison Square Garden to life.

Western Conference: Oilers over Avalanche in seven. With a star like Connor McDavid, Oilers always worth the price of admission.

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Oilers in five. Igor Shesterkin is one of those goalies who can stand on his head, and that’s just what he’ll do across a championship run.

