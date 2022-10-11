The Buddy System: At Reading, Anna Boemer helps young newcomer Laila Paulsen navigate the unchartered waters of a high school team

Thankfully for Paulsen, she already knew many of her Reading teammates when she arrived for the first practice. She had participated in the summer swim program at Meadow Brook Golf Club’s summer program, where she competed alongside senior captain Anna Boemer and several other Rockets.

An eighth grader, Paulsen has been swimming at the club level with the Burbank YMCA team. Club swimming tends to be more individualized and competitive. It does not exactly mirror the team-centric, collective culture of a high school squad.

Laila Paulsen was entering uncharted waters when she joined the Reading High swim team this fall.

Boemer, an All-American preparing to swim at the University of Michigan next fall, is helping the speedy Paulsen adjust to life in the high school lanes. It seems to be working; Paulsen has already qualified for both the sectional and state meets in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

“[Boemer is] really helpful if I’m nervous before a race,” Paulsen said. “She’ll get me excited and pumped up and make me feel confident.”

The Rockets finished 5-6 last season, but Boemer was dominant in the postseason. At the Division 2 state meet, she set the state record in the 100 butterfly (53.31), and a meet record in the 50 freestyle (23.20). Both times automatically qualified her for All-American status.

Reading senior captain Anna Boemer, who will be bound for Michigan next fall, set the Division 2 state record in the 100 butterfly in 53.31 seconds. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Boemer is a humble leader that likes to keep it loose. She can be seen blasting Taylor Swift on the bus ride to meets and considers herself a ring leader in the team group chat. One of her favorite past times is sending memes of her teammates after the meet; a sort of caption contest for action shots.

Her light-hearted nature belies her impressive performances in the pool. In addition to competing for Solo Aquatics in Haverhill, Boemer has participated in the US Olympic Team Trials and the USA Swimming Futures Championship in the past year.

“We’re kind of rebuilding that depth but to still have Anna as the face of our team is really inspiring for all of us,” said third-year coach Lianne Bradley.

“I think the girls are in awe of her, but she’s a really humble swimmer.”

With just 13 swimmers on the roster, Reading secured an MIAA waiver to allow four eighth graders to join the team. Paulsen is one — and perhaps the next Reading star in the making.

“A big goal of mine was to help [Paulsen] and give her advice,” Boemer said. “She’s always been someone that’s a phenomenal young swimmer. She’s extremely motivated and she wants to learn about the sport.”

Reading senior captain Anna Boemer (left) said her motivation for embracing eighth-grade swimmer Laila Paulsen (right) as a mentor was simple: "A big goal of mine was to help [Paulsen] and give her advice," Boemer said. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff





Others have noted Boemer’s impact on the rest of the team, especially on young swimmers like Paulsen.

“[Boemer is] just a huge role model,” said Elise Verrier, a fellow senior captain along with Emmy Cashin.

“The way that holds herself on deck . . . Even our competitors look up to her.”

Verrier and Boemer learned to swim together at the Meadow Brook summer program. That’s where they met Paulsen.

This summer, Verrier and Boemer proudly watched as Paulsen anchored the final leg of a winning relay to win a league meet.

“Anna’s definitely always reaching out to the younger ones and making sure they’re staying motivated and not overwhelmed,” Verrier said.

Boemer says Meadow Brook is the place she learned to love the sport. When the pressures of club swimming and Olympic trials became difficult to handle, she could always return to the summer swim club to cheer on her teammates.

Now, she views the Reading High team as a similar release: a lesson she’s instilling in the emerging Paulsen. Boemer says she’s helping Paulsen embrace the team mentality of high school swimming and get used to pacing herself during highly-competitive meets.

“Laila has the understanding that Anna is one of — if not the best — swimmers to ever go through Reading,” said Bradley, who in 2020, replaced the program’s founder, 32-year coach Lois Margeson, at the helm for 17 Middlesex titles and four Division 2 championships.

“Anna saw that as an opportunity to take her under her wing.”

On the podium

▪ In a stellar five-year run, the Wellesley girls’ team did not lose a regular-season meet, with 57 straight wins. The Raiders won a pair Division 2 championships and four South titles under the direction of 12-year coach Jen Dutton.

Dutton stepped down in August, but new coach Doug Curtin, formerly at Belmont, has a robust roster of 42 swimmers, the largest group of participants in program history, headlined by 10 senior captains.

Ten is a high number, but Curtin says it’s not a ceremonial gesture.

“Some people hear that and think we’re just giving out participation trophies,” Curtin said. “Every single one of them is going to be a leader in their own right . . . Having them set the standard in practice and meets has taken the pressure off me.”

At 7-0, Wellesley is led by versatile senior Naomi Boegholm, a returning Globe All-Scholastic.

“She’s definitely one of our most well-rounded swimmers,” Curtin said. “She can do basically any event and be elite at it.”

Also, watch for Sofia Cozza, who specializes in the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

“She has that intrinsic quality [of thriving in a competitive environment],” Curtin said. “You just can’t coach that.”

▪ North Andover might not be at full strength, but coach Konstanze Schillercq still expects the team to be a force in postseason relays.

Last season, North Andover’s foursome of Allie Shea, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Hannah Wieczorek, and Malia Amuan won the 200 medley and 200 free relays at both the North sectional and Division 2 state meets.

Amuan graduated and is now swimming at Michigan. Wieczorek skipped her junior season to focus on club and USA Swimming Futures. That means Ackerman-Vallala, Shea and the rest of the Scarlet Knights’ depth will have to shine through.

“We have a pretty strong base,” Schiller said. “We’re pretty confident we’ll crush the relays.”

The early season hasn’t been kind. North Andover got off to an 0-4 start after a bout of sickness put nearly half the team on the sideline, even cancelled a meet because of a lack of healthy swimmers.

Schiller expects a rebound, led by Ackerman-Vallala,, a senior captain who is also a member of the New England Swimming Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Athlete subcommittee.

“She has a great work ethic, not just as a captain but as a swimmer,” Schiller said. “The girls really look up to her . . . She has that great skill to get everyone excited.”