Will Patriots RB Damien Harris miss time? There’s nothing ‘definitive’ about his hamstring injury yet.

There’s nothing “definitive” on the severity of Patriots running back Damien Harris’s hamstring injury, nor has there been a timetable set for his return, according to a league source.

Harris, the fourth-year tailback, was ruled out of Sunday’s win over the Lions at halftime. The team initially listed Harris as questionable to return in the first half before downgrading him. Harris rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and caught a pass for a yard.

Last season, Harris missed one game, Week 14 against the Colts, with a hamstring injury suffered the previous game.