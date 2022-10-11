Will Patriots RB Damien Harris miss time? There’s nothing ‘definitive’ about his hamstring injury yet.

There’s nothing “definitive” on the severity of Patriots running back Damien Harris’s hamstring injury, nor has there been a timetable set for his return, according to a league source.
Harris, the fourth-year tailback, was ruled out of Sunday’s win over the Lions at halftime. The team initially listed Harris as questionable to return in the first half before downgrading him. Harris rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and caught a pass for a yard.
Last season, Harris missed one game, Week 14 against the Colts, with a hamstring injury suffered the previous game.
Should the fourth-year tailback miss time, the Patriots are well-stocked at the position with Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong Jr., who was a healthy scratch on Sunday, on the 53-man roster.
J.J. Taylor and rookie Kevin Harris are also on the practice squad.
The Browns, whom the Patriots face on Sunday in Cleveland, give up 138.2 yards rushing per game — 28th in the league.
