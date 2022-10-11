EMass field hockey: With 7 goals in two games, Sandwich’s Emily Souke headlines Players of the Week

Meg Donnelly, Bishop Fenwick — The junior goalie had six saves in a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s Thursday, her sixth shutout in her last 10 games.
Grace Haskell, Dartmouth — With two goals and two assists, the junior launched her team to a big 9-0 victory over Southeast Conference foe Brockton on Wednesday.
Ellie Innes, Lincoln-Sudbury — In the Warriors’ Stick it to Cancer game against Bedford on Friday, the sophomore had a hat trick in a 9-1 win.
Rosie Lally, Old Rochester — With six minutes left in Friday’s South Coast matchup vs. Bourne, the sophomore scored the winner to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory.
Emily Souke, Sandwich — The senior tallied seven goals in two games. Her three-goal performance lifted the No. 12 Blue Knights in a 5-1 victory over Nauset Friday. On Monday, Souke scored four of her team’s five goals in a shutout of Whitman-Hanson.
