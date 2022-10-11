EMass field hockey: With 7 goals in two games, Sandwich’s Emily Souke headlines Players of the Week

Meg Donnelly, Bishop Fenwick — The junior goalie had six saves in a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s Thursday, her sixth shutout in her last 10 games.

Grace Haskell, Dartmouth — With two goals and two assists, the junior launched her team to a big 9-0 victory over Southeast Conference foe Brockton on Wednesday.

Ellie Innes, Lincoln-Sudbury — In the Warriors’ Stick it to Cancer game against Bedford on Friday, the sophomore had a hat trick in a 9-1 win.