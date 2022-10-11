Jakub Lauko and A.J. Greer will be in Bruins’ opening-night lineup

Jakub Lauko was still processing it after he got off the ice.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It was A.J. Greer’s little secret for the last few days.

Both Greer and Lauko, along with Jack Studnicka, will be part of the Bruins’ season-opening 23-man roster. It is the first time for each that they are on an NHL team to start the year. While Studnicka will be a healthy scratch Wednesday in Washington, Greer will be the No. 3 left wing, Lauko the No. 4 right wing.

Lauko, who will make his NHL debut, got the tap from coach Jim Montgomery at Tuesday’s practice, after the Bruins took the ice at McMullen Arena at the Naval Academy.

“His speed, his tenacity, and he’s fearless,” said Montgomery, listing the reasons he likes the 22-year-old from Prague. “He’s fearless going to hard areas. We think he brings energy to our group, and that speed element is something we felt we needed in our lineup.”

Lauko’s parents will not be in attendance for his first game as a Bruin, but he anticipated they would be there for one of the upcoming home games (Saturday against Arizona, Monday against Florida).

“I was texting with my parents, my friends: I’m going on the trip with the team, I’m not sure if I’m playing,” said Lauko, who will ride with center Tomas Nosek and left wing Nick Foligno. “There’s going to be a lot of happy calls.”

Drafted in the third round (77th overall) in 2018, Lauko has had a difficult road the last few seasons. After a promising junior stint with QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda, he injured an MCL in the 2020 World Junior Championships. He played in 99 games for Providence the last three seasons, scoring 13 goals and 44 points.

“It’s been hard the last few years,” he said. “A lot of injuries. A lot of setbacks. Now it feels pretty good.”

Greer kept the news under his hat.

A few days ago, according to Greer, “Monty took me in and just asked me how my camp was going. I felt I did pretty well; every day I brought my intensity and focus, and I was engaged and felt like I was doing really well.”

Boston is the third NHL stop for A.J. Greer, who impressed Bruins coaches in the preseason. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

His coach agreed. He told him he was penciled in on the third line, with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith.

As it is for any NHLer light on experience (Greer has played in 47 games the last six years), sustaining the initial burst of energy is the piece that separates mainstays from fill-ins.

“I’m confident I have the tools to be here,” Greer said. “I’m confident that I’m good enough to be in the position that I’m in. It’s just a matter of always staying in that consistent state, that flow state, that same energy and drive and focus. Every night, bringing it.

“I’m fighting every day to stay in this position that I’m at. There are people fighting for my job, so it’s healthy competition. I’m enjoying it, but I’m focused and ready to do it every single day.”

Who’s in net?

Montgomery did not name a starting goalie for Wednesday … Patrice Bergeron took a maintenance day, but he will face the Capitals … Brad Marchand (hips) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) skated on their own before the session. Both are on track for late-November returns … Foligno and Mike Reilly cleared waivers and remained with the team, while Chris Wagner did the same and reported to Providence ... Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) practiced on an extra pair with Anton Stralman. The latter, still unsigned, is negotiating a deal with the Bruins, per general manager Don Sweeney … Studnicka won’t be in the lineup, but he was happy to stick after a good camp. “That was my goal, to be here on this trip,” he said. “Accomplished that. Lots of work to go now to get to where I want to be.”

Work to do

Trent Frederic also will be an opening-night scratch. “Be on top of pucks more,” was Montgomery’s message. “The practice he had yesterday was the best he’s had. He’s building the right way.” Hanging onto pucks, getting to tough areas, and changing momentum with physical play are what Montgomery wants to see: “Something that we’re going to need throughout the year. When he gets in the lineup, I’m confident he’s going to show why I should have had him in since Day One.” … Reilly said Montgomery was “first class” in talking with him twice after the move to put him on waivers. “Pretty shocked, but I think when Sweens called me and I talked to the coaches, they told me the reason and whatnot,” said Reilly. “I don’t think it was performance-based as much. I wasn’t really expecting that. They said I’m still a big part of the team. Positive attitude here moving on. I had a good preseason and I’m healthy. I feel like I can make a difference.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.