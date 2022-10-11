fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Las Vegas WR Davante Adams apologizes after shoving cameraman following loss

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 11, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Davante Adams had a pair of touchdowns in the Raiders' loss.David Eulitt/Getty

Davante Adams was upset after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs, 30-29, Monday night in Kansas City, and he took out some frustration on a cameraman.

After the game went final, he was seen walking off the field and toward the locker room. As he neared the tunnel, he shoved a cameraman, who was knocked to the ground.

Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, did apologize.

