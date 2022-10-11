Las Vegas WR Davante Adams apologizes after shoving cameraman following loss

Davante Adams was upset after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs, 30-29, Monday night in Kansas City, and he took out some frustration on a cameraman.
After the game went final, he was seen walking off the field and toward the locker room. As he neared the tunnel, he shoved a cameraman, who was knocked to the ground.
Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022
Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, did apologize.
Davante Adams says cameraman "jumped in front of him", apologizes for shove pic.twitter.com/NWZj21jYuD— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 11, 2022
