Like mother, like daughter: Newburyport’s Shannon Haley shares the same passion, competitive fire for coaching field hockey as her mother, Pentucket’s Ruth Beaton

Beaton is field hockey royalty in the CAL, a league [CAL], that boasts of some of the most competitive play in the state. Haley is an upstart, leading a varsity team for the first time in the very league she grew up in. Two women, both passionate about field hockey, both born educators – and both competitive.

“Before that first game, I said to her, ‘You and I aren’t playing each other. Our girls are playing each other,’” said her mother, Ruth Beaton , the coach at Cape Ann rival Pentucket.

As Shannon Haley prepared for her first home game as the interim field hockey coach at Newburyport on Sept. 12, she received some very unique advice from her mother.

Advertisement

Pentucket field hockey coach Ruth Beaton, a Cape Ann League icon, taught her daughter, Shannon Haley, well. Haley's Newburyport squad is ranked No. 17 in the Globe Top 20 with a 9-1-2 record, which includes a 3-0 home win over her mother's Pentucket team on Sept. 12. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Haley shocked many by leading the 17th-ranked Clippers to a 3-0 victory in that September matchup. Beaton’s Pentucket squad had just come off their most successful year in her 29 years of coaching, advancing to the Division 3 semifinals before a hard-fought 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Watertown. With five returning starters, Pentucket was the pick to be the dominant Cape Ann team this fall.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“ ‘It was definitely emotional, because I told her before the game that I wouldn’t be where I was without her.’ Shannon Haley, Newburyport's interim field hockey coach on the 1-0 home victory against Pentucket, coached by her mother, Ruth Beaton

Not so fast, said Newburyport.

“It was pretty crazy for my first win as a head coach to come against my mother,” said Haley. “It was definitely emotional, because I told her before the game that I wouldn’t be where I was without her.”

The season series volleys back to Pentucket Friday afternoon, with Haley’s Clippers (8-1-1) now No. 3 in the MIAA’s Division 3 Power Rankings; Pentucket is 20th at 5-3-2. A win over Newburyport would bolster Pentucket’s playoff posture in next week’s rankings and seeding in the rapidly approaching playoffs. Beaton said her team is improving just in time.

“I am impressed with how they are all working together,” she said. “We have grown a great deal since that first game.”

Advertisement

With four senior captains, including leading scorer Hailey Dwight, they have good ball movement and a high field hockey IQ. They have also received fantastic play from goalie, Zoe Wegryzn. The senior has not started much since junior varsity, only seeing action in part of a game her junior year. But she has come up huge for Pentucket so far.

“She has been amazing,” said Beaton. “Our game against Central Catholic, she was excellent.”

Haley’s team has benefitted from her work, and familiarity, as the junior varsity lacrosse coach at Newburyport. She is also well versed in CAL foes, having served as an assistant on her mother’s staff for several years with increasing responsibilities each year.

“Last year was the first year that my schedule really allowed me to be more involved, and coach alongside my mom,” said Haley.

Standing on the sideline with Beaton as an assistant was old hat for Haley. It’s where she spent most of her youth.

“I was on the sidelines with her from such a young age and then I played for her at Pentucket,” she said.

Newbury interim coach Shannon Haley, who took over when Clippers coach Jessica Daley went on maternity leave, played for her mother at Pentucket and was a three-time All-Cape Ann League All-Star who went on to play at Bates. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Haley was a three-time Cape Ann League All-Star at Pentucket before heading to Bates, where she was a senior captain. Her transition to coaching was not a surprise for mother or daughter.

“In my heart of hearts, I always anticipated she would be a teacher and a coach,” said Beaton.

So when the interim position at Newburyport was posted with Jessica Delacey in maternity leave, Beaton urged Haley to go for it.

Advertisement

“I told her, ‘You have to go for this,’” said Beaton. “She did, and she and her team have seized the opportunity. The team is a force to be reckoned with.”

Even as an interim coach, Shannon Haley has made an instant connection with her Newburyport field hockey team: “We have incredible depth and 22 on the roster. We are so fortunate that our starting lineup is incredibly talented,” she said. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Newburyport sees itself as a complete team from top to bottom. “We don’t really have one standout,” said Haley. “We have incredible depth and 22 on the roster. We are so fortunate that our starting lineup is incredibly talented.”

On Friday afternoon, Newburyport and Pentucket game will square off again, daughter vs. mother. But odds are, both will give similar pregame speeches about how competitive the league is — because when you ask them, they share the same exact reply:

“You can’t take any Cape Ann League game for granted.”

Free hits

▪ Entering Tuesday, No. 10 Joseph Case was a perfect 10-0, and much of the Cardinals’ success has come from experience.

“Luckily for us, we have only graduated one senior in two years,” said coach Kacie Martel. “We have been playing the same core for two years.”

One of the highlights has been the strong play of junior goaltender Anna Michaud. In one of her best outings so far, Michaud made 10 saves in a 4-2 victory Friday against Dighton-Rehoboth.

“She works super hard,” said Martel. “She is improving every week and she loves the game.”

On offense, the Cardinals have been powered by Shelby Hajder, Lexi Yost, Megan Smith and Emma Bouchard.

Advertisement

“We have six seniors, and all six are starters,” said Martel. “They are all huge parts of our team.”

With the best record in recent history, Martel is proud of what the program has become.

“We have definitely been rebuilding over the past couple of years,” said Martel. “It feels good to be here now.”

▪ When the MIAA tournament begins in a few short weeks, Longmeadow (8-1-2), the top team in the Division 2 power rankings, will certainly be a team many Eastern Massachusetts teams will be trying to figure out.

The Lancers have prepared for the postseason with three games against Eastern Mass. schools, a nonleague schedule for a Western team that hasn’t been seen since before the pandemic. Longmeadow beat visiting Walpole in late September, 3-1, lost a 1-0 decision to second-ranked Andover on Saturday, and will travel to Acton-Boxborough this weekend.

What will EMass teams face against Longmeadow in the tournament? A relentless defense. Andover dominated possession in the second half Saturday, but the Lancers’ defense was physical and strong. They stopped six Andover corners in the last two quarters.

Ann Simons, in her 42nd and final season as coach, said that everyone is a defender, regardless of what position they usually play.

“First of all, when the other team has the ball, we all play defense,” said Simons. “So we all try and help out. The defense knows that the midfielders have to tackle back. The forwards have to tackle back and help the midfield. So it starts from once we lose possession of the ball, everyone’s defensive minded.”

Advertisement

Games to watch

Wednesday, Nauset at Falmouth, 5 p.m. — These two squads are neck and neck in Cape & Islands Atlantic standings, behind undefeated Sandwich. Falmouth ruled the Sept. 23 meeting, 6-1.

Thursday, No. 5 Franklin at King Philip, 3:45 p.m. — The Hockomock’s most prolific offenses clash in a key Kelley-Rex meetup.

Thursday, No. 20 Hingham at Cohasset, 4 p.m. — High-flying Hingham has been dominant in the Patriot League, racking up nine shutouts en route to a 9-1 record. The top squad in the South Shore League will be a test.

Thursday, No. 16 Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough, 4:30 p.m. — These Dual County League foes are ranked only three spots apart in the MIAA’s Division I power rankings. L-S, No. 14 in the power rankings, is perfect in league play, but a poised and experienced A-B team, No. 17 in the rankings, is ready for the challenge.

Monday, No. 19 Bishop Feehan at No. 4 Dover-Sherborn, 4 p.m. — Feehan’s only loss of the season came against the Raiders on Sept. 14th, so they’ll look to rebound and split the season series with still-undefeated D-S.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.