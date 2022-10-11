Roughing the passer gone wrong? Post Tua, the NFL is protecting QBs at all costs. But it comes at the expense of integrity.

“How should I tackle people?” he wanted to know after getting a 15-yard penalty for supposedly landing with his full body weight on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “How should I not roll on him? I’m trying my best. I’m 325 pounds, OK? What do you want me to do? I’m going full speed trying to get the quarterback.”

It took five weeks, but we found our Big Controversy of the 2022 NFL season: A broad, unapologetic application of roughing-the-passer penalties. It’s this year’s version of the catch/no catch debate, or the illegal-contact penalties that sprung up in the 2000s.

Call it the Post-Tua Tagovailoa NFL, where quarterbacks are going to be protected at all costs — even at the expense of the integrity of the games.

That seems to be the message coming out of Week 5, which had two games affected by questionable roughing-the-passer penalties and a third impacted by a debatable decision based on the league’s new concussion protocols:

▪ The Chiefs, who ultimately beat the Raiders, 30-29, lost a key sack and turnover at midfield because referee Carl Cheffers determined that Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight.

▪ The Falcons, who lost, 21-15, to the Buccaneers, lost a third-down sack and a chance to get a game-winning drive because referee Jerome Boger assessed a penalty on Grady Jarrett for “unnecessarily throwing [Tom Brady] to the ground.”

▪ The Dolphins lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after the first play of their 40-17 loss to the Jets because the concussion spotter thought he saw Bridgewater stumble after a hit. No other medical personnel saw a stumble, and video evidence from WSVN-TV in South Florida did not show much of one. But the NFL’s new concussion protocols, revised last weekend, made Bridgewater an automatic no-go.

“I get the NFL wants to protect its investment in quarterback,” Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones tweeted Monday night after the Jones hit. “But you have to protect the integrity of the game.”

They were three separate incidents, but the timing couldn’t have been a coincidence — one week after the controversy surrounding Tagovailoa and whether the Dolphins and the NFL followed the concussion protocol properly.

Boger was asked after the game if the NFL had instructed officials to play closer attention to quarterbacks this week, and he said, “Not necessarily,” which is not “no.”

“The overreaction by the NFL to getting it wrong on Tua has been stark,” tweeted agent and former Packers executive Andrew Brandt.

Boger’s call against Jarrett certainly seemed to be in response to the concussion that Tagovailoa suffered Sept. 29 against the Bengals. The hit on Tagovailoa, which wasn’t penalized, was a more clear-cut example of a quarterback getting violently tossed to the ground.

“I think they are starting to crack down on some of the things like slinging quarterbacks,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Anything close, which we understand going into the ballgame, they’re going to call it.”

On Monday night, Cheffers’s call against Jones late in the second quarter set the Chiefs sideline, and social media, aflame. The penalty negated a sack-strip and fumble recovery by Jones, and gave the Raiders the field position to eventually kick a field goal and take a 20-7 lead.

“What’s the defender supposed to do, disappear?” ESPN’s Joe Buck said on the broadcast.

“Awful call,” tweeted former Saints coach Sean Payton. “@NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!!”

Cheffers said after the game that Carr “gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight.”

ESPN analyst John Parry, a 19-year NFL official, disagreed with Cheffers by pointing out “the bracing of the left hand” by Jones as he hit the ground, “which takes the full body weight.”

Even former quarterbacks were aghast.

“What are we doing?” tweeted Matt Hasselbeck.

“Officiating in the NFL is AWFUL,” tweeted Dan Orlovsky.

Jones said Carr laughed about the play after the game.

“We’re all for player safety, but the protection on the quarterbacks has gotten to a ridiculous level,” ESPN’s Troy Aikman said on the broadcast. “I think at a minimum they have to make roughing the passer reviewable.”

But as of now, Cheffers’s interpretation of the play is not up for review or debate. What he says goes.

“I don’t know if it matters whether we agree or not,” Carr said.

Normally stoic Chiefs coach Andy Reid blew up on the sideline, though he declined to comment on the penalty after the game.

“I’m on a couple committees, so I understand protecting the quarterback,” Reid said. “It is important. There’s a fine line. We’ve just got to sort that out.

“Sometimes there’s a point where you’ve got to let guys play, and we’ve just got to find where that happy medium is.”

NFL owners will be in New York City next week for their quarterly meetings. The application of roughing the passer surely will be addressed.

“They have put such an emphasis on roughing-the-passer penalties that we’ve got to be able to review it in the booth,” Jones said. “I actually stripped the ball and gravity kind of took me to the ground.

“That’s a roughing-the-passer call at a critical situation in the game. It’s third down, and we’re down 10 points. A lot of these roughing-the-passer calls would be called back [after video review].”

The Dolphins’ loss to the Jets was affected by a cautious application of the new concussion protocols. One of the concussion spotters believed he saw Bridgewater exhibit “ataxia,” or stumbling, after taking a hit on the first play of the game.

Bridgewater passed every concussion test, and no one else saw him stumble, even on video. But the mere mention of “ataxia,” on the heels of the Tagovailoa fiasco, was enough to get Bridgewater taken out of the game.

“Teddy, he had no symptoms today,” said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel Monday. “He had no symptoms yesterday. But per the rule change, he is being treated as though he has a concussion. So he is in the subsequent protocol. Honestly, whether he stumbled or not, the rules are the rules.”

It’s all well-intentioned — protecting the health of the league’s most important players is necessary.

But the application is getting messy. Games are being affected.

And defenders don’t know what they can do, other than play two-hand touch with the quarterbacks.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.