How Patrice Bergeron channeled his empathy to become the leader the Bruins needed

By definition, the living cannot be canonized. But Bergeron has performed some righteous acts over the years, most recently last summer.

“I don’t know if I love it,” the social media-free Bruins captain said of the online chatter. “There’s no such thing as being perfect.”

The hyperbolic, fan-created idea of Saint Patrice — beatified Bergy, the perfect hockey player and leader of the Perfection Line — makes the real Patrice Bergeron uncomfortable.

“He pretty much saved our season, you know?” said Brad Marchand.

Bergeron signing up for a 19th campaign in a Spoked-B sweater, at a remarkably team-friendly discount ($2.5 million in base salary, with $2.5 million in performance bonuses), restored order to the Bruins’ universe. Instead of scrambling to find a replacement No. 1 center (good luck), they have the defending Selke Trophy winner, who scored 65 points in 73 games last year. Bergeron’s comeback helped convince fellow pivot David Krejci, who had no plans after playing last season in Czechia, to return to the NHL for at least one more run.

Had Bergeron, 37, decided that 18 Hall of Fame-caliber seasons were enough, the on-ice loss would have been staggering.

It made Marchand shudder: “He’s the best two-way player to ever play the game.”

Those on the Bruins bench, Brandon Carlo said, shout out “Selke” when Bergeron makes a great defensive play (Bergeron does, indeed, hear them). How would Carlo feel without those moments? “I’m not going to allow myself to think about it.”

He takes every important faceoff, helps kill every penalty, anchors the middle of the power play, faces opponents’ top centers nightly and dishes the puck to his wingers, some 1,216 regular-season and 167 playoff games into his career.

Said Chris Wagner: “He’s a robot as far as I’m concerned.”

Bergeron, however, lifts the Bruins in ways greater than his goals, assists, and shutdown defense.

Bergeron speaks to reporters during Media Day Monday at Warrior Arena. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

***

He knows he is nearly done. This year might even be his last; he maintains he is focused solely on 2022-23. Borrowing a line from the famed All Blacks New Zealand rugby team, Bergeron said he’s determined to “leave the jersey in a better place” than he found it. Others have shown him how.

In 2003, Martin Lapointe helped an 18-year-old, who was nervous to speak English, adjust to life in the pros. Mark Recchi, a Bruin from 2009-11, coaxed him out of his shell. For 14 seasons, Zdeno Chara was the iron that sharpened his iron.

In 2009, Bergeron was leading by example, rather than expressiveness, when his Hall of Fame linemate challenged him. “Guys listen to you,” Recchi told a 23-year-old Bergeron, who was taken aback. “That meant a lot, coming from Rex,” he said.

Recchi’s advice: “Anytime you need to say something, just speak from the heart,” Bergeron recalled. “Sometimes people get lost in the fact they need to say something. If you use your heart instead of your brain, the right words come out.”

Since accepting the captaincy from Chara three seasons ago, Bergeron has made Marchand, Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and others understand that caring ethos. Stories like that of Bruins short-timer Gemel Smith, who was struggling with depression in 2019 when Bergeron advised him to seek counseling, are more common than the tight-knit Bruins let on.

“Every day, he can understand just by looking at everybody how each guy is doing mentally, because he pays such close attention,” Marchand said. “He’ll come up and be like, ‘Hey, I think so-and-so might be having a tough time, let’s go talk to him.’ Or ‘I’m going to pull him aside.’ Just little things like that.

“When you’re younger, you walk into the rink and do what you need to do for the day. But his first goal is, how is every guy in the room doing?”

Once Bergeron learned to channel his natural empathy, a leader was made.

“I think I’ve always been a guy who is close to other people’s emotions and feelings,” Bergeron said. “At times it affects me — I know something’s going on, so I want to reach out. There’s good and bad to it. If I feel something, I kind of have to reach out somehow.

“The connection is what’s most important on the team, right? That’s how you’re going to compete in battle, if you actually care for one another. That doesn’t mean it’s always rainbows and sunshine, but it’s being able to talk to each other whether it’s by being positive or whether it’s making sure we’re accountable.”

Bergeron and his wife, Stephanie, live in Newton with their three children under the age of 7. He flips his hockey switch to “off” once he arrives home, but the lights typically keep blinking. He has learned to delegate.

“There’s always things that come up,” he said. “You’re a bridge with the organization, the coaches and management, you’re a bridge obviously with the players. You have to have good communication with everyone. Our leadership group makes it easy. They help me carry the burden, if that’s the right word.

“Make the decision you think is best for the team. I trust you guys to do that. It doesn’t always have to be me.”

Patrice Bergeron and his wife Stephanie, shown here in 2019, are raising their three children in Newton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

***

Bergeron was speaking by phone as he drove to the airport. The first charter flight of the season awaited.

The daily grind. For his team, in the city he loves, with those he cares about. It makes him forget nearly two decades’ worth of NHL wear and tear.

“I’m excited for the year,” he said. “I think we have a great mix of older players and guys with experience but also some younger guys who are going to push. Healthy competition is always important. Adversity early in the year, with the guys missing, I see that as a positive. We can see what we’re made of. We can learn from that.

“Every year is a clean slate. You write your own story. Every team is in the same situation. It’s easy to say I want to win, but how do you do it? What is the process? To me, that’s the exciting part.”

When a 20-year-old Krejci debuted in January 2007, a 21-year-old Bergeron was wearing an ‘A’ on his sweater.

“The way he carried himself, the way he cared for other players, he made me feel comfortable,” Krejci said. “Guys looked up to him. I looked up to him. I always wanted to be as good as him. We have a good, healthy competition between us, which (has) helped us through so many years. We’ll keep that going this year.”

Does he still look up to him?

“Yeah,” Krejci said. “Who doesn’t?”

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have shared a lot of moments together since Krejci joined the roster in 2007. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.