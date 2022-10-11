Raiders’ Davante Adams could be suspended for shoving photographer after loss to Chiefs

A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’s actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City.

Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sergeant Jake Becchina said Tuesday.

He did not provide a timetable, other than to say it could take more than a couple of days.

As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he headed into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room.

Becchina said the photographer went to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection

Russell Wilson threw passes at practice without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder.

Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms, on his right side near his throwing shoulder in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2.

He played through the injury four days later in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, then flew to LA for the injection in hopes of relieving the discomfort.

Wilson briefly mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort in his postgame comments, but didn’t blame the injury for his poor performance in which he completed just 21 of 39 passes, threw two big interceptions, and didn’t see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play in overtime.

Wilson’s injury is more commonly seen in baseball players and typically is treated with ice and a break from any exercise.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys’ training camp last year when he didn’t throw for a month to let his injury heal.

The Broncos (2-3) don’t anticipate Wilson having to miss any games.

NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45 percent from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.

The league’s Competition Committee — comprised of six team owners/executives and four head coaches — makes most of the recommendations for rule changes. Teams can also propose rule changes to be voted on by owners, which require 24 votes to pass.

One idea, suggested by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday night after he was flagged, might be to allow video review of roughing calls.

That is unlikely, acccording to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The league already went down that road, making pass interference reviewable for one season after an egregious missed foul late in the fourth quarter in the NFC championship in January 2019 cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

The experiment failed miserably and the rule wasn’t considered the next year.

Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB’s shoulder injury

Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week.

Wentz brushed off any concern about his throwing shoulder despite the injury report indicating he was a limited participant in practice each of the past two days. Washington plays Thursday night at Chicago looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

“I don’t know when [it occurred], and it feels pretty good,” Wentz said. “It feels pretty good. It was a Monday after a game, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

Rivera said Wentz reported the shoulder was sore Monday morning after the team’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday. He said Wentz took all his snaps in practice Tuesday.

“He was fine,” Rivera said. “I don’t expect it to be a problem.”

Wentz, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions including a game-ending pick against the Titans, also sounded ready to move past the short-week distraction.

“Coach addressed it and handled it,” Wentz said. “Nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, up-front guy and he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool and [clarified] what he meant by it all. I feel very confident in that.”