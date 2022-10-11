Watch: Jayson Tatum joins Jack Harlow on stage in Boston — and sinks a free throw

Tatum was joined on stage with teammates Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard. He waved a hand in the air to hype up the crowd, then turned to take a free throw on the hoop hanging on a stage prop.

The Celtics star was there to catch a show — Harlow was in town for a date on his “Come Home the Kids Miss You” tour. But he also put on a show.

With his arms outstretched, Jayson Tatum walked onto the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway during rapper Jack Harlow’s set on Monday night. Fans greeted him with screams.

He sank the shot effortlessly, put both hands in the air and called out Pritchard and Griffin to step up.

Pritchard took a free throw attempt, but it was far less successful — the ball clanged off the right side of the rim, bounced over to the left, and onto the floor.

But Pritchard made up for the miss by going in for a two-handed dunk, to the cheers of fans.

Harlow has caught a Celtics game in person before — the 24-year-old rapper was in Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, and shook hands with Tatum before the game.

Harlow’s a proud basketball fan. The platinum-selling artist also played in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity game.

Harlow’s tour continues on to Atlanta, Miami, and Washington DC. He’s also scheduled to return to Boston on Dec. 11 for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at TD Garden, which will also feature the Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, and The Kid LAROI.