Israel and Lebanon reach landmark maritime agreement

If ratified by both governments, the deal is expected to avert the immediate threat of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, after fears of escalation if negotiations fell apart, and to make it easier for energy companies to extract gas from the eastern parts of the Mediterranean Sea.

JERUSALEM — Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a draft deal to resolve a decades-old dispute over the control of an eastern stretch of the Mediterranean Sea, the two countries announced Tuesday, in a major diplomatic breakthrough between two neighbors that technically remain at war and have no direct official relations.

The deal would allocate drilling rights at one contested gas field to Lebanon and confirm Israeli control of another field to the south, safeguarding new sources of energy and income for both countries.

Officials and analysts hope the deal will give Israel more security, allow Lebanon greater leeway in the future to salve its crippling energy and financial crises, and provide Europe with a potential new source of gas amid energy shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The office of the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, said in a statement Tuesday morning that the draft deal satisfied “Lebanon, meets its demands and preserves its rights to its natural resources.”

Minutes later, the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid, said in a statement: “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, bring billions into Israel’s economy and ensure stability on the northern border.”

President Biden later called the deal “a historic breakthrough in the Middle East,” one that was “setting the stage for a more stable and prosperous region, and harnessing vital new energy resources for the world.”

Mediated and guaranteed by the United States, the deal is much more limited than the sweeping normalization ones that established full diplomatic ties between Israel and three Arab states in 2020, after years of Israeli isolation in the Middle East.

Israel and Lebanon have still not formed diplomatic ties and their pact will take the form of two separate agreements with Washington — one between Israel and the United States and the other between the United States and Lebanon — rather than a direct agreement between Israel and Lebanon, according to a senior Western official and a senior Israeli official familiar with the terms of the agreement.

The deal nevertheless represented a significant breakthrough for two countries that have a long history of conflict. Israel occupied parts of southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000 and fought a monthlong war in 2006 with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militia, that killed more than 1,500 people, most of them Lebanese.

“None of us have illusions that this is a peace agreement or anything like that,” said Ariel Ezrahi, a specialist on energy diplomacy in the Middle East.

Nevertheless, “we cannot underestimate the importance of this agreement, not just for Lebanon and Israel — but for the region as a whole, and further afield,” added Ezrahi, an analyst for the Atlantic Council, a US-based research group. “It brings peace and calm in the eastern Mediterranean, which is also good news for Europe, as Europe seeks to diversify its energy supply.”

The deal settled a decades-old dispute about the location of the two countries’ exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean, demarcating where both countries have the sole right to extract resources.

Lebanon also recognized Israel’s existing control of a 3-mile-wide stretch of water closest to their shared coast, while Israel allowed Lebanon the right to drill in a previously contested gas field that stretches between the Israeli and Lebanese economic zones, according to the senior Western official and the senior Israeli official.

In exchange, Israel will receive compensation for any gas taken from the section of the field, known as Qana, which is within the Israeli zone. And Lebanon has renounced any claims to a second gas field nearby, Karish, allowing Israel to proceed with the extraction of gas there without fear of reprisals from Hezbollah.

Hezbollah had threatened to disrupt Israeli efforts to drill at Karish if Israel went ahead with the process before a deal was sealed. Earlier this year, the Israeli military shot down several drones that Hezbollah had sent as a warning toward a rig at Karish, leading to fears of a wider escalation if negotiations broke down.

Analysts said the deal offered security to Israel and a glimmer of long-term hope to Lebanon, which is gripped by a deep political and economic crisis that has caused huge energy shortages and led to rolling power outages.

Officials are still unsure how much gas is in the Qana field. In any case, it will take years to extract and distribute to Lebanese consumers, or sell to foreign markets.

Within Israel, the deal could still falter if Lapid decides to put it to a vote in parliament, where the government has lost its majority.

The leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, has condemned the deal, portraying it as a reward for Hezbollah’s belligerence that will encourage the group to take more liberties in the future.

In response, the Israeli government said that it was Netanyahu who had harmed Israeli security by presenting Hezbollah as a victor. “He’s been circulating videos which serve as propaganda for Hezbollah,” Karine Elharrar, the Israeli energy minister, said this month. “The bottom line is that both Israel and Lebanon benefit,” she added.

The senior Western official said Netanyahu had been close to agreeing to an almost identical deal when he was in power. A spokesperson for Netanyahu, Ofer Golan, denied the two deals were the same.