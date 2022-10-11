Watch: 10 Downing Street’s Larry the cat bravely chases away fox

Larry the cat, the chief mouser at 10 Downing Street, stalked and confronted a fox Monday night outside the office and home of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, ultimately chasing the creature off.

The brown-and-white cat jumped the fox ­— and it was all caught on video.

The slightly chonky tabby kept his eyes trained on the late-night intruder as he approached the fox and backed it into some brush off Downing Street, according to the Sky News video posted overnight. As the fox began to disappear into the bushes, Larry struck, leaping at the larger animal in a quick scuffle that sent the fox scurrying down the road.

But when the fox scampered back in Larry’s direction, it was less confident. All it took was a stern look from Larry as he took a seat on the pavement to send his foe back into the night.

The chief mouser (and now fox hunter?) has lived at Downing Street since February 2011, when he was brought from a local shelter, his online government profile states. He spends his days “greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for napping quality. His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house,” the official site says.

It looks like out-foxing foxes can now be added to his list of duties.

