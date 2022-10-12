Boston Baroque founder reflects on musical milestones on 50th anniversary

When he got to Boston following graduate study at Yale, “I was curious what it would be like to get a whole bunch of Baroque instruments and have an ensemble,” Pearlman said during a recent interview. So he assembled everyone he knew who could play one — “about eight people” — and put on four concerts at Harvard’s University Lutheran Church. He didn’t intend to label them a series but was told the concerts might get more attention if he did.

The early music movement was in its fledgling days in 1973. That’s when Martin Pearlman, a former violinist who had taken up harpsichord almost on a whim , decided to put on some Baroque music concerts in Boston. Pearlman had gone to Amsterdam several years earlier to study with the pioneering harpsichordist and conductor Gustav Leonhardt and had turned pages for his recording of Bach keyboard concertos. Leonhardt used only one string player per part on the recording, which intrigued Pearlman.

Advertisement

So he called it Banchetto Musicale. The last concert, a program of concertos — again with one player per part — filled the hall. Since the series “somewhat more than broke even,” he decided to program more. After a while, he had enough musicians skilled on Baroque instruments to create an orchestra. A few years later, he added a chorus. The repertoire expanded to include the Classical and early Romantic eras.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Those are the origins of what would in the early 1990s become Boston Baroque, one of the city’s most durable musical organizations. This weekend it opens its 50th season with two performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor. It is a major landmark for any group to have reached.

Boston Baroque GBH Production Group

Yet its beginnings are so humble, and its music director so matter-of-fact about them, that it’s easy to forget how groundbreaking the organization was. It was the first period instrument orchestra in the Americas, Pearlman said. And it has given the first American performances on period instruments of Mozart’s operas “Don Giovanni” and “The Magic Flute,” among other works.

Advertisement

But, says Pearlman, “I didn’t set out to create an institution, and I certainly didn’t set out [for it] to still be here 50 years later. What I’ve done all these years, it feels to me, is doing the next thing that I’m curious about or engaged with.”

He’s happy — at least in a restrained, Pearlmanesque way — to cast an eye over some of the highlights of Boston Baroque’s first 49 years. The year 1981 was big: They did their first opera — Monteverdi’s “L’incoronazione di Poppea,” which opened the first Boston Early Music Festival. And their first performances of the B-Minor Mass. “Everybody was curious about whether the Baroque instruments had gotten to the point to be able to play that piece,” he recalled. “It was a breakthrough moment for us.”

It was also the year of their first performances of Handel’s “Messiah,” now a treasured annual tradition. Back then, a lot of “Messiah” performances were slow and reverential. Boston Baroque’s approach — brisk and intense, deeply felt but never allowed to wallow — seemed almost radical at the time.

“Some people were shocked by it, but it was a good shock,” Pearlman said. “People thought, yeah, that was dramatic.” Their performances have won wide acclaim over the years, including in a series of 2003 performances in Poland, one of which was attended with great enthusiasm by the composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

Advertisement

The early music world has, of course, changed dramatically since the organization’s inception. The musicians and groups once regarded as renegades have firmly laid claim to the mainstream when it comes to the performance of Baroque music.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that in Banchetto’s early days, “I had to try to convince certain violinists to experiment with [Baroque instruments],” Pearlman said. “At one point, I actually bought a couple of trumpets and gave them to some really good players and said, ‘Here, learn this.’”

Today, there are enough skilled early music practitioners here to staff two orchestras — Boston Baroque and the Handel and Haydn Society — as well as several other groups.

Pearlman is 77, and though he’s clear about the fact that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, it’s impossible not to think about how, or even whether, Boston Baroque will manage what he called “the milestone, always a tricky one, when the founder’s not there [anymore].” He said that discussions were underway with the organization’s board about how that transition would eventually take place.

For now, he’s happy to reflect on those milestones of the first half-century.

“When you do something as long as this, you look back and you see that there’s a body of work, which is really interesting,” he said. “It’s not something that I was consciously building. [But] it’s nice to see it from this vantage point now.”

Advertisement

BOSTON BAROQUE

At Calderwood Studio at GBH, Saturday; Jordan Hall, Sunday. $25-$125. 617-986-8700, www.bostonbaroque.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.