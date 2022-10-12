Choreographed by Paula Josa-Jones, KAIROS Dance Theater’s ‘HUSK/VESSEL’ explores the coverings that contain us

From cocoon-like skins and swirling capes to mysterious shelters and slippery pathways, large swaths of fabric suggest a sense of continual transformation in KAIROS Dance Theater’s new “HUSK/VESSEL,” which premieres at Boston University Dance Theater Oct. 14-15. “The fabric, which can contain and carry us, is also an expression of our inner materials — skin, fascia, muscle, bone — revealing what holds and separates us,” says choreographer/director Paula Josa-Jones.

The new 45-minute work for an all-female cast, co-choreographed with KAIROS cofounder and artistic director DeAnna Pellecchia, is the first major ensemble work in 20 years that Josa-Jones has created for a company other than her own. From the ‘80s to the early 2000s, the internationally acclaimed dancer/choreographer was a mainstay of Boston’s contemporary dance scene. She cofounded Green Street Studios and founded her own company — Paula Josa-Jones/ Performance Works — choreographing provocative, theatrical works that were as emotionally charged as they were visually captivating. In addition to eclectic group dances, she created and danced a large repertoire of solo works, many arising from her experience as gender nonconforming and exploring concepts of identity.

Around the turn of the millennium, Josa-Jones moved to Martha’s Vineyard and shifted much of her focus to working with horses — both in artistic projects and equine therapy — developing practices that incorporated horses, riders, and dancers. That’s when Pellecchia, straight out of Roger Williams University, joined the choreographer’s company — dancing and learning to embody Josa-Jones’s practice of somatic (mind-body) movement and deeply personal storytelling.

“The way I make and manipulate and think about dance was influenced the most by Paula,” Pellecchia says.

Over the years, the two have become colleagues. “DeAnna brings a kind of integrity and engagement and clarity that is quite unique,” says Josa-Jones, 76. “Her openness to learning is really important, to not fasten down the corners of her practice but have curiosity to go places she hasn’t been before. That’s why I value her work so greatly.”

Pellecchia, 45, considers herself a protégé of the veteran. “She taught me what I know, and now I teach dancers what I know. This idea of passing down knowledge and experience is sacred in this piece — something I think will really resonate with audiences.”

Pellecchia cofounded KAIROS in 2012, and the company has become known for immersive, multisensory works that often speak to social issues. She commissioned Josa-Jones to create a new work for her company just before the pandemic hit. “HUSK/VESSEL” took two years to fully develop, with the dancers — masked and separated from each other by boxes outlined on the floor — in Pellecchia’s 16-by-18-foot home studio. They communicated with Josa-Jones via Zoom for a year, until they finally were able to rehearse for the first time in person in June 2021.

KAIROS Dance Theater rehearses a new work by Paula Josa-Jones, "HUSK/VESSEL" David Orr

Pellecchia says the uncertainty of the pandemic created an intimacy, vulnerability, trust, and connectedness that became woven into the piece. “The rawness going on in those rehearsals,” she recalls, “we had no idea what was going on and when it would end, but we were still showing up, getting into our squares, doing this together. This piece kept us dancing.”

The choreographers’ shared common language and points of reference were essential to the creative process, and helped Pellecchia, who also performs in the work, translate Josa-Jones’s concepts to the dancers in the room. “This piece couldn’t have happened otherwise,” Josa-Jones says.

But she also credits KAIROS’s dancers. “Peeling back layers to expose your most vulnerable self takes a courageous heart,” Josa-Jones says, and she hopes that inspires audiences of the new work as well. “I want them to stop thinking and start feeling,” she says. “I want them to allow themselves to be moved.”

Pellecchia adds, “Relying on each other to show up and keep going during the pandemic — it highlighted all the ways we are separate and yet not separate. At the end of the day, we are all just skin, fascia, muscle, bone …”

“HUSK/VESSEL”

Presented by KAIROS Dance Theater

At Boston University Dance Theater, Oct. 14-15

Tickets $20-$25, https://www.kairosdancetheater.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.