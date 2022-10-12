The Glitter Boys keep disco alive on Fridays at the Sinclair

Kyle Buresh (“KB Sweets”) and Steve Maling (“Sass”), now in their early 30s, have been going to concerts together since their high school days in Stoughton. Maling, who is three years older than Buresh, even drove his future co-DJ to a few punk shows early on, Buresh remembered at the Sinclair before a show on a Friday in September.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Cambridge music venue’s basement fills with disco lights and ‘70s and ‘80s music — a sure sign of the Glitter Boys, two Massachusetts-born and -bred DJs who host the weekly night, Dance with The Glitter Boys.

Stop by The Sinclair on a Friday night and you may feel like you’ve traveled back in time.

Glitter Boys Steve Maling (left) and Kyle Buresh in the makeshift dressing room at The Sinclair. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

As the pair grew up, they moved to Allston, where they became known for hosting punk shows in the basement of a “subterranean warehouse,” as Buresh described it, known as the Boiler Room. After the last band played, Maling and Buresh would transition the night into a dance party, spinning their own tracks. “That became kind of a ritual, so to speak,” Buresh explained. They would “get on the AUX cable and just start DJing dance tunes for the punks.”

Buresh’s parents influenced his taste for dance, disco, and soul. ”Their nicknames among their own community are Disco Dave and Peggy Sweets,” he said.

In 2016, a bartender friend helped Buresh and Maling book monthly live shows at ZuZu, the Central Square mainstay at the Middle East. They often “brought out records in milk crates,” Maling remembered. “Sometimes there were 10 people, sometimes, if we were lucky, there were 35 people. If there were 35 people, 25 were our friends,” he said, with a laugh.

The Glitter Boys’ current sets borrow from that early-on playlist, with tracks like “Every 1′s a Winner” by Hot Chocolate, “You’re Gonna Miss Me” by the 13th Floor Elevators, and “Hi Babe” by Ngozi Family on rotation. To Allison Finney, The Sinclair’s manager at the time, it seemed to be a winning formula. After catching a Glitter Boys dance night at ZuZu, Finney booked them in 2017. The rest is history — their nostalgia-fueled dance nights caught on, and quickly became a Friday night mainstay at The Sinclair’s downstairs bar; they’ve hosted 300 shows there as of last month.

A broken dancing shoe that fell apart after excessive use by the Glitter Boys at The Sinclair. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Another reason Maling and Buresh ended up DJing disco and dance music, rather than, say, punk? They realized a “side of our personality isn’t getting expressed,” Buresh said — in his words, “my sweet heat, my hip-moving, booty-shaking, sexy, expressive side.” He paused the sound check for a moment to shake his hips, demonstrating.

“I like to challenge the idea of masculinity and really embrace my feminine side,” he added. And he hopes that the Glitter Boys’ shows encourage audiences to express all sides of themselves, too.

“Smashing gender norms is so important,” he continued; “seeing people kind of flip off expectations, even just aesthetically, is important to me because it frees you up to be more true to yourself rather than fitting into a box that you didn’t even consent to be put in.”

The Glitter Boys dance on top of the DJ booth during a set at The Sinclair. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Buresh and Maling want to create an environment where everyone feels free to dress and dance how they wish, no harassment tolerated. That goal goes back to their original days at the Boiler Room, where their vision was “a safe place for the community to party,” Buresh said.

He and Maling will “get on the microphone periodically throughout the night to emphasize things like — if someone buys you a drink, you don’t own them for the night,” as he put it. Or, in Maling’s words “hunting season’s over, boys. Go to the [expletive] woods or something, this is a place for dancing.”

Their ultimate goal is for audience members to react the way their friend Julianna Pearson did after an event they DJed.

“I didn’t think I could dance,” she told them — “turns out I was just listening to the wrong music.”

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.