Indicting history and evoking memory through a richly layered ‘Requiem for the Enslaved’

These are the types of questions that arise at the complex intersection of art, politics, and memory, a fertile terrain explored by Carlos Simon’s imaginatively conceived “ Requiem for the Enslaved .” This new work was commissioned by Georgetown University as part of its process of reckoning with its role in the 1838 sale of 272 enslaved men, women, and children. The piece has already received a commercial recording and a virtual performance, but its first live performance took place on Sunday at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

How do societies actually change? And is that change driven by our profoundly fractured politics, or through the deeper workings of culture — that is, from shifting the ways that people think? And when it comes to building empathy and harnessing a will for change, are people motivated more by imagining the future wellbeing of unborn generations, or by remembering the injustices and suffering borne by generations past?

Advertisement

Expectations were high — and the concert did not disappoint. Simon’s score, at times searing in its intensity, draws from many disparate elements, including rap and spoken word, freewheeling trumpet solos, intricate music for piano and chamber ensemble, pre-recorded voices and sampled sound. Yet despite this textural variety, the 10-movement work played out as a single involving journey, at once a visceral sonic encounter and a powerful prompt for reflection. In addition to spotlighting the specific historic injustice committed in 1838, the piece addresses itself to the broader physical and spiritual assault of slavery as an institution, and on the tenacity of its legacy down to the present.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The work opens with a pre-recorded recitation of the names of the enslaved people sold in 1838, a gesture that disperses any cloudy abstractions and focuses attention on their individuality as human beings. Perhaps drawing inspiration from Steve Reich’s landmark Holocaust memorial “Different Trains,” Simon layers and arranges the voices as their own musical elements, combining them with distant evocations of spirituals and medieval chants of mourning in ways that build with an incantatory power.

Advertisement

After the opening invocation, the next movement spotlights hip-hop artist Marco Pavé, a rapper and community activist who both wrote the heavy-hitting text for “Requiem” and delivered it on Sunday in a style wedding the poise of a natural performer with an authentic sense of emotional force and moral urgency. “This is not a world created by God,” he rapped over seething string figures, “This is a country created by mobs.”

The profound ethical indictment of a nation that criminalized freedom — of men “writing the constitution while breaking the Ten Commandments” — is at the heart of Pavé’s text in “Requiem,” but that text forms only one facet of Simon’s work as a whole. Several entirely instrumental movements allow the music to breathe, to exalt, and to mourn. Jared “MK Zulu” Bailey’s trumpet solos, by turns sharp-edged and beautifully ruminative, were eloquently backed by Simon at the piano; the wind-and-strings quartet of the superb Hub New Music wove tapestries out of spirituals, older liturgical melodies, and even a theme from Bach. One particularly striking movement used sampled sound from a South Carolina gospel choir, layering musical memory on top of musical memory.

While the work has been recorded, its impact is significantly heightened in live performance. It deserves to be widely performed, including, one would hope, at Georgetown University. “Grant them rest,” Pavé raps with reference to the souls of the enslaved. For everyone else, the work suggests, we should perhaps rest a bit less restfully. And the beauty is that — because this is not another plaque or monument but rather a musical memorial — engagement actually begins by listening.

Advertisement

“REQUIEM FOR THE ENSLAVED”

Music by Carlos Simon, text by Marco Pavé.

Hub New Music, with Carlos Simon (piano), Marco Pavé (spoken word), and Jared “MK Zulu” Bailey (trumpet).

At Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Oct. 9, Sunday afternoon.





Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.