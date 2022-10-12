Tracing TV ties in ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

I enjoyed “Catherine Called Birdy,” the latest film from Lena Dunham that is currently streaming on Amazon. Based on the 1994 YA novel by Karen Cushman, it’s about a 14-year-old girl in 13th-century England whose debt-laden and spendthrift father needs to marry her off in exchange for a bag of coins. As our film critic Mark Feeney put it in his 2½-star review, the movie “has a winning freshness and energy.”

This is a TV column, of course, but there are two members of the cast who will be of note to many viewers, in addition to writer-director Dunham (“Girls”). First off, Andrew Scott, who played the character known by many as the “sexy priest” on “Fleabag,” plays Catherine’s father, Lord Rollo. He is excellent in the role, a fop of a parent who values a dowry more than the future of his daughter. He thinks she’s a pain in the neck, and unattractive, and he’ll marry her off to any creep willing to pay. In the spirit of the movie, which is good-natured and warm, he is ultimately a comic figure, and Scott manages that tonal balance beautifully.